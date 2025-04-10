UWO softball wins four game homestand

Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — Olivia Baugnet, a utility position player for UW Oshkosh, reaches base during the season opening series for the team against Concordia-Wisconsin on Feb 22.

The UW Oshkosh softball team cruised to an easy doubleheader sweep in their opener at UWO Softball Park on April 5. The Titans swept Carroll University (Wisconsin) with scores of 8-0 in five innings and 8-2 in game two. Sydney Nemetz took the win in game one, going 5 IP with five K’s, and Morgan Miller took the win in the second game with Brianna Bougie recording the save.

UWO opened the scoring in the first game with a two run homer from Sophie Wery in the second inning. Due to a fielding error that allowed Amanda Martinek to reach first, the Titans were able to take advantage.

UWO tallied three runs off the mistake to go up 6-0 behind a single from Morgan Rau that scored Martinek, a fielder’s choice that Sydney Rau scored on and a double from Wery that scored M. Rau and Olivia Ullman.

A single from Ullman in the following inning scored two more to give the Titans and that allowed UWO to end the first game early in the 5th inning with an 8-0 win.

The second game started immediately with the Titans putting up runs. A walk by Abby Garceau and a single by S. Rau with both advancing a base set up a two run single from Ullman to give UWO an early 2-0 lead. Ullman was sent home by a double from Cali Divito later in the inning to make it 3-0 UWO.

The Pioneers saw two come across in the second inning behind back to back singles to make it a 3-2 game. But that was the only scoring that Carroll would get all day. UWO brought one home in the fourth behind a home run from Divito to make it 4-2 UWO. It was the following inning where the Titans opened the floodgates. Garceau stole second off of a walk to start the inning. A single by S. Rau put runners on the corners with no outs, M. Rau followed it up by hitting an RBI single to score Garceau and get her sister S. Rau up to second while giving UWO a 5-2 lead. A single by Wery later in the inning ended up scoring one and a double by Sarah Hammerton scored two to give UWO an 8-2 lead. Bougie pitched the final two innings to close out an 8-2 win for the Titans, recording zero hits on three strikeouts.

Titans returned home on April 8th for a doubleheader against Marian University at the Rec Plex Dome. UWO swept Marian with scores of 4-1 and 8-0. Nemetz got the win in game one and Bougie got the save with Miller recording the win in game two with Skyler Calmes recording the save.

The Titans went on the road to De Pere to face off against St. Norbert College on April 9th and have a doubleheader at UW-La Crosse on April 12 with game one starting at 1 p.m. and game two at 3 p.m.. You can check the results of the games against St. Norbert at uwoshkoshtitans.com.