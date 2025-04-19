Former Herd stars have stepped up for Bucks

The NBA playoffs are just around the corner, and the Milwaukee Bucks have recently clinched its spot in the postseason as at least a six seed in the Eastern Conference. Injuries to Damian Lillard and Jericho Sims have opened up minutes in the Bucks rotation, which has granted former Wisconsin Herd players AJ Green and Ryan Rollins a chance to step up as the regular season closes and the playoffs approach.

In Lillard’s absence, the former Herd star Rollins has been making spot starts for the Bucks and playing key minutes as they wrap up the regular season, where he’s thrived. So far this April, Rollins has averaged 10.9 points, 4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds, all while shooting 53.7% from the field and 52.2% from the three point line. Rollins’ efficiency has been huge for the Bucks in the midst of their seven game win streak.

The calf injury Lillard is dealing with has had him sidelined since March 18 when the Bucks faced the Golden State Warriors and his return status for the playoffs is up in the air.

“Everything is still progressing positively,” Doc Rivers, head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks said in a pregame chat with the media. “His last test was fantastic, so that’s about all I have, but fingers crossed.”

While Rollins is flourishing in the absent minutes, Green has also been finding his rhythm again. After starting the year hot and shooting about 48% from three in Oct. and Nov., the young guard lost a consistent spot in the rotation, but might be playing himself back into one so far through April.

In the seven games Green has appeared in this April he’s averaged 24.3 minutes and shot at an incredible rate, 51.6% from the field and 57.7% on three pointers, while producing 8.2 points per game and 3.5 rebounds off the bench.

The talent from the Bucks’ affiliate G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd, has continued to prove huge as the team ended the season on a seven game winning streak, largely thanks to guys stepping up when called up.

In the overtime win against the Detroit Pistons in the final game of the regular season for Milwaukee, former Herd players played a combined 209 minutes. Nance, who hadn’t played more than 24 minutes, played 43 minutes, and Bouyea also shattered his previous career record of 28 minutes played by being on the court for 47 minutes.

This gave the Bucks an opportunity to rest key rotational players like former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., and many more common names for Bucks fans.

With Lillard’s availability for the upcoming playoffs up in the air, look out for familiar names like Green and Rollins to continue making a difference on the court in big moments.

Milwaukee will now begin preparation for their round one series against the Indiana Pacers without Damian Lillard fully healthy yet. The Pacers are the team who beat them in last year’s playoffs and have a history of fighting with the Bucks, so tensions will be high between the two teams. Game one’s tip-off takes place Saturday April 19, 1 p.m. EST in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.