UWO hosts first home outdoor meet in 11 years

The UW Oshkosh track and field team hosted its first home meet in 11 years April 11-12 at the Oshkosh Sports Complex.

Titan athletes won handfuls of events and program records were set by junior Charlie Nolan in the men’s decathlon and senior Londyn Little in the 200-meter dash.

Nolan registered 7,139 points in the event, breaking 2018 UW Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Deering’s record of 7,103 points. Nolan won six of the individual events between Friday and Saturday, including the 100-meter dash, long jump, the 400-meter dash, the discus throw, pole vault and javelin throw.

Londyn Little won the 200-meter dash in a time of 20.75, which broke his own program record by 0.24 seconds. The performance also bested the previous facility record set during the 2007 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championship by Willie Hordge of Buffalo State College.

Oshkosh swept the top four spots in the 200-meter dash and claimed nine of the top ten positions. Davian Willems finished runner-up to Little with a time of 21.20, Nolan Milas finished third with a time of 21.27 and Dylan Gramley finished fourth with a time of 21.47.

Rounding out the top ten in the event were Titans’ Eddie Jones in sixth, Tray Janssen in seventh, Danny Vinson in eighth, Henry Kennedy in ninth and Jaylin Boatman in tenth.

Andrea Glaz led the women’s team with wins in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Glaz won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.20 and the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.36. Oshkosh’s Addie Baker finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.65.

Oshkosh placed seven of nine in the men’s 100-meter dash, with Davian Willems winning the race with a time of 10.33.

Other notable performances for the Titans included senior Megan Hunt in the women’s heptathlon, where she finished second place with a personal best of 4,804 points. Hunt won four of seven events including the high jump, shot put throw, the 200-meter dash and the long jump.

Oshkosh swept the top three spots in the men’s 400-meter dash, led by winner Tyran Bender with a time of 47.93. Matthew Eiden finished second with a time of 48.82 and Josh Rivers finished third with a time of 48.90. In the women’s 400-meter dash, Olivia Stenzel and Addie Baker finished second and third respectively, with times of 59.61 and 59.67.

Oshkosh also swept both hammer throw events with Brenna Masloroff for the women and Gavin Fritsch for the men. Masloroff won with a distance of 57.52m and Fristch won with a distance of 61.42m. Masloroff also took second in the shot put and third in the discus throw.

In the final field event of the invite, the Titans swept the top three in the men’s shot put, led by Isaiah Isom with a distance of 15.30m. Cameron Bendixen finished second with a distance of 14.56m and Kieran Maude took third with a result of 14.42m.

Libby Geisness won the women’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.83. Emma Boegh joined Geisness in the top five with a fourth place finish at a time of 2:18.86.

Daniel Wilson won the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.19 and Weston Lerdal finished third with a time of 56.54.

In the men’s long jump, Caleb Wright and Londyn Little finished one and two, with Wright jumping a distance of 7.42m and Little with a distance of 7.11m.

The Titans track and field team will split for two upcoming meets this week. On Thursday it will compete in events at the Phil Esten Challenge at UW-La Crosse and the Lawrence University Viking Twilight in Appleton.