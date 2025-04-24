Track and field wins 28 events at Lawrence University, UW-La Crosse

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to two outdoor meets last week and won almost 30 events.

Both teams traveled to Whiting Field in Appleton April 16 to take part in the Lawrence University Viking Twilight in which the team picked up a total of 27 first place finishes.

The team hit the road again April 17 for the UW-La Crosse Phil Esten Challenge at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex which lasted through April 18. The men’s team took 14th out of 17 and the women took 11th out of 13.

In Appleton, UWO’s Aden Sears reset his own program record in the 110-meter hurdles with a first-place time of 14.31, smashing his previous record of 14.43. Brady Larson followed with a time of 15.08, enough for second.

Oshkosh’s Brenna Masloroff closed the challenge out with great success, winning three separate events. Masloroff beat out the competition in the hammer throw by over 10 meters as her throw reached 55.87 meters. Her second win was in the discus throw with a throw of 42.16 meters and third came in the shot put where her throw reached 12.97 meters.

UWO occupied 11 of the top 12 spots in the men’s 200 meter dash with Londyn Little taking home first place with a result of 21.35. Eddie Jones was the next best Titan in third place with a time of 21.63. Dylan Gramley, Joshua Rivers and Payton White each finished the dash sub-21.9, taking home fourth through sixth.

In the women’s 200-meter dash, two Titans placed in the top five. Megan Hunt finished the dash in 25.75 seconds which won her the event, and Kaleigh Purswell placed fourth with a result of 27.46.

Titan Alex Peterson won the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase by a marginal amount, finishing with a time of 9:40.00. The next closest was St. Norbert College’s Christian Lopez with a 10:13.83.

Maddy LaVoy and Tray Janssen won both of the 400-meter dash events for UWO with times of 51.22 and 58.85 respectively.

Both of the Titans men’s and women’s 4×100 relay squads finished in sub-50 seconds, which won both events. Nyla Brown, Andrea Glaz, Devin Hable and Addie Baker finished with a time of 48.89. Then, Danny Vinson, Gramley, Little and Jones ran the relay in 40.78, nearly three seconds better than Ripon College’s squad who placed second with 43.55.

UWO’s Cyna Madigan won the women’s 1500-meter run with a time of 4:45.20, while Emma Boegh claimed third with 4:47.89. Jamie Catania placed fifth after a finish of 5:08.52, and Paige Hagner followed in sixth after running the event in 5:13.24.

Libby Geisness finished the women’s 800-meter run in 2:12.08 and Olivia Stenzel placed second with 2:16.96. Riley Szymik, the only Titan to participate in the men’s 800-meter run, won with a result of 2:00.04.

UWO’s Weston Lerdal and Cavan Dobberstien both dominated the men’s 400-meter hurdle, beating out their competition by at least three seconds. Lerdal won the event in 56.29 seconds while Dobberstein placed second in 58.91 seconds.

UWO had two squads take part in the women’s 4×400-meter relay. The squad of Glaz, Stenzel, Addie Baker and LaVoy won in 4:00.41, while Zoe Watson, Madigan, Geisness and Boegh placed second with a finish of 4:06.51.

The Titans occupied the entire top three in the women’s pole vault. After a tiebreaker between Haley Karnitz, Emerson Clark and Shelia Tellock who all initially jumped 3.15 meters, Karnitz came out on top and won the event.

The Titans won both of the high jump events. LaVoy took home first with 1.56 meters and Halle Meyer won a tiebreaker for third against Jenna Pierre after both jumped 1.51 meters.

Kyle Wisniewski won the men’s high jump with 1.96 meters and was followed by Matthew Evans with 1.91 meters and Cameron McAndrews who won a tiebreaker for third with an initial jump of 1.86 meters.

In the men’s long jump, all participating Titans placed in the top eight of the event. Charlie Nolan won with a jump of 7.04 meters, nearly 0.5 meters longer than second place.

Two of the three Titans to participate in the men’s triple jump received fouls, but Caleb Wright found success and won the event with 13.58 meters. Karnitz was the only Titan to participate in the women’s triple jump event and placed second with 9.94 meters.

UWO occupied the entirety of the top five in the men’s discus event with Gavin Fritsch taking home first after a throw of 51.32 meters. Kieran Maude came in second with 44.7 meters and Bryce Hall finished third with 43.76 meters.

Men’s shot put saw similar success, as the Titans occupied the three farthest throws in the event. Isaiah Isom won it all as the only participant to throw over 15 meters. Wellhoefer’s second place throw of 14.81 meters marked his second top-five finish of the day, and Cameron Bendixen placed third after a throw of 14.65 meters.

Other notable Titan performances include Emma Maly winning the 10000-meter run in 40:44.59 and Hunt winning the long jump with 5.91 meters.

La Crosse was a different story for the Titans. Geisness picked up the Titans’ only win in the Phil Esten Challenge in the women’s 1500-meter run after finishing in 4:37.49 minutes.

Lucas Nicholson was the only Titan apart from the men’s team to achieve a top five finish. Nicholson came in fifth with a result of 1:57.76.

Both the men and women’s teams will travel to Drake University (Iowa) for the Drake University relays, a three-day event, lasting from April 23-26. The busy week continues April 26, where the teams will compete in the St. Norbert College Invitational at Donald J. Schneider Stadium which kicks off at 10:30 a.m.