Golf ends season at Viking Invitational

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Taryn Endres golfs in a tournament in the fall 2024 season.

UW Oshkosh women’s golf concluded its season in Rock Island, Illinois, with a third-place finish in the Augustana College (Illinois) Viking Invitational at Highland Springs Golf Course April 26-27.

The Titans finished the invitational +112 over par after a day one performance of 326 total strokes and 324 total strokes on day two, which happened to be the day’s leading team score.

Taryn Endres led the way for UWO at 10-over par through her two rounds and third place individually. In Endres’ first round, she shot +3 with 75 total strokes, which tied for the invitational’s third-best round of golf. Endres followed up day one with 79 total strokes on day two.

Hailey Matenaer had the Titans’ second-best performance of the weekend after shooting 159 total strokes and placing sixth. On day one, Matenaer shot 7-over par and 79 total strokes. On day two, she shot 80 total strokes, 8-over par.

The next best Titan was Sydney Bornhorst, who placed 10th after shooting 13-over par in her first round and a solid bounce-back second round of 6-over par. Bornhorst’s total strokes over the two rounds were 163 or 19-over par.

UWO’s Josie Hofer and Chloe Strunk rounded out the Titans’ leaderboard with scores of +30 and +38, respectively. The two combined for a total of 356 strokes. Hofer finished the invitational tied for 20th, and Strunk in 30th.

Lake Forest College (Illinois) won the weekend with 638 total strokes, led by a day one where the team as a whole shot 39-over par.