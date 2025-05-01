Softball sweeps Blue Devils

Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Haylie Wittman swings the bat in a game earlier this season at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.

The UW Oshkosh softball team swept the UW-Stout Blue Devils in Saturday’s doubleheader at Alumni Field in Menominee.

The Titans took game one 7-4 and won game two with a score of 9-2, extending their winning streak to four games.

The Titans trailed in game one 3-0 through five innings, until a seven-run sixth inning allowed the Titans to snag their eighth win on the road.

The sixth inning rally was started by Amanda Martineck, who hit a sacrifice fly to left field, advancing Morgan Rau to third and Olivia Ullman to score.

The inning followed with RBIs from Ullman, Sarah Hammerton, Cali Divito and Mary Kate Quaid, along with 2 RBIs from Haylie Wittman, who singled up the middle.

The Titans threw four pitchers in game one, with Sydney Nemetz starting in the circle. Nemetz threw 28 pitches through two innings, allowed two hits and one unearned run.

Skyler Calmes pitched 2.2 innings, threw 37 pitches, allowing two hits and two earned runs. Morgan Miller only faced one batter, throwing five total pitches, but was credited with her second win of the year after coming into the fifth inning and getting the quick out.

Brianna Bougie pitched the final two innings, facing eight batters and allowing two hits and only one run. Bougie earned her seventh win of the season when she pitched five innings in game two, allowing just one hit and no runs, and striking out three of 17 batters faced.

Bougie came in to relieve Grace Nardi, who got the start in the circle in game two. Nardi pitched two innings, allowed three hits and two earned runs through 10 batters faced.

The Titans’ victory in game two was a result of their performance at the plate, as the lineup was able to register 15 total hits.

Led by Olivia Ullman, who went 2-3 with two RBIs, the Titans batted in four more runs with RBI from Martineck, M. Rau, Hammerton and Wittman. Ullman, Divito, M. Rau and Quaid all recorded two hits, as well as Abby Garceau and Sophie Wery, who led the Titans in at-bats with five.

The Titans are now 29-7 all-time against the Blue Devils and haven’t lost since April 2023. On April 30, 2023, the Blue Devils won 4-3 at Alumni Field.

Oshkosh returns home to UWO Softball Park for its final four games of the 2025 regular season. The Titans will host UW-Platteville on Wednesday, April 30, and UW-Eau Claire on Sunday, May 4.