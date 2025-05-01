Track competes at St. Norbert

Courtesy of Steve Frommell / Advance-Titan — Emma Maly runs at a meet earlier this season.

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams participated in St. Norbert’s College to compete in its invitational on Saturday, April 26.

Alex Arndt won the first event for the 5000-meter run with a personal record time of 15:36.92. Eli Traeder placed second with 15:42.22, and Brady Lewis ran a 16:22.64 for seventh.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Aden Sears won in 14.56 seconds, followed in second by Daniel Wilson with a personal best 14.65-second finish. Brady Larson took fourth in 15.50 seconds, Matt Scholbe placed fifth with a personal record 15.68 seconds and Payton White took sixth with a personal record 16.01 seconds.

For the 1500-meter run, Cameron Cullen took first with 3:59.15. Bennett Midthun ran a 4:02.38 for fourth and Alex Peterson ran a 4:05.89 for seventh, both achieving personal bests.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Wilson set a personal record of 54.47 seconds for first place and Weston Lerdal placed second with 54.78 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay squad of Jett Breed, Lucas Nicholson, Colin Smith and Riley Szymik placed second with a time of 3:31.32.

In discus throwing, Gavin Finch placed third in the discus throw at 47.70 meters and Kieran Maude set a personal best-placing distance of 45.80 meters.

Cameron McAndrews and Christian Thomson placed third in the high jump with a height of 1.85 meters, and Kendrick Cyracus vaulted 1.80 meters for seventh.

For the women, Emma Maly took first place in the 5000-meter run with a time of 19:35.19 and in the 3000-meter steeplechase, Ella Galaszewski placed second with a personal record time of 12:39.80. Her teammates Olivia Schwarm and Madeline Osmanski placed fourth and fifth with personal bests of 12:47.22 and 12:56.56.

Emma Boegh and Stenzel placed second and fifth in the 800-meter run with times of 2:18.13 and 2:20.69.

In the shot put, Brenna Masloroff took third with 13.19 meters, Carly Huelskamp threw 11.59 meters for seventh and Brooklyn Manz threw 11.50 meters for eighth.

In the discus, Masloroff placed second with a throw of 40.82 meters. Alana Noggle took fifth at 37.18 meters, Abi Masloroff took sixth at 36.75 meters, Manz took seventh at 36.71 meters and Huelskamp took eighth at 35.76 meters.

UWO will have its next meet on May 2 and 3 at the Oshkosh Sports Complex for the WIAC Outdoor Championship.