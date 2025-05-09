Softball defeats UW-Platteville, UW-Eau Claire to enter WIAC tournament

Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — The seniors of the UW Oshkosh softball team pose with their families after the Titans swept UW-Eau Claire on Sunday.

The UW Oshkosh softball team finished the regular season over the past week at UW-Oshkosh Softball park, sweeping the UW-Platteville Pioneers and the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds.

The Titans beat UWP with scores of 3-0 in both games of its doubleheader on April. 30 followed by scores of 5-1 and 3-0 in its sweep against the Blugolds on May 4.

Behind a complete game shutout from Brianna Bougie, UWO was able to do just enough in the first game.

After being shut out for the first four innings, UWO cracked the scoring in the fifth behind back to back singles from Olivia Ullman and Morgan Rau that scored Cali Divito and Abby Garceau for UWO to go up 2-0.

Then in the next inning, the Titans put its third run on the board thanks to a double from Haylie Wittman that scored Sarah Hammerton.

Bougie took the win for the Titans, not only going all seven innings but striking out six and only allowing one hit while doing it.

In the second game, UWO got all three of its runs one by one in three separate innings. In the second, the Titans got its first run with a Mary Kate Quaid fielder’s choice that Wittman was able to score on.

Hammerton got the teams second run with a solo home run in the fourth inning followed by a Morgan Miller RBI sacrifice fly that scored Olivia Baugnet in the fifth.

Grace Nardi got the win, going five scoreless innings while allowing three hits but striking out four, Bougie completed the final two innings in relief to earn the save.

The Titans continued its winning ways into the final doubleheader of the regular season against UW-Eau Claire. UWO broke open the scoring in game one right away.

With the bases loaded in the second inning, Wittman singled to right field to score two and have Sophie Wery advance to second, Wery ended up scoring two batters later off of a Garceau single to go up 3-0.

The Titans allowed only one run the entire game, coming in the fifth due to a UWEC single. UWO scored off of two more singles in the sixth to win 5-1.

Bougie earned her second win of the homestand, coming in relief of starter Sydney Nemetz to complete the last five innings with seven strikeouts and one run allowed on four hits.

The second game of the doubleheader went identical to the way that both games against Platteville went.

UWO opened the game with the lead off of a Wery RBI double that scored two in the second.

Then in the fourth inning Ullman drew a bases loaded walk that scored a runner for UWO to go up and win 3-0.

Nardi closed out the homestand the same way that Bougie opened it up, earning the win by going all seven innings pitching scoreless innings while only allowing one hit.

The Titans now turn their attention to the WIAC tournament where they will travel to Whitewater as the No. 2 seed.

UWO will open the tournament in May. 10 as they will play the winner of UW-Stevens Point and UW-Eau Claire.

The Titans will hope to end one game better off where they ended the WIAC tournament last season with a loss in the championship series to UW-Whitewater.