Cross country heads to UW-Whitewater Meet

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s cross country teams both placed fourth at the UW-Whitewater Tom Hoffman Invitational Sept. 21.

On the men’s side, the Titans scored 130 points and were led by freshman Bennett Midthun, who placed 36th with a time of 28:02.5. Oshkosh junior Owen Bostwick finished 42nd in 28:15 while sophomore Evan Peterson claimed 48th place with a time of 28:35.8. UWO’s Alex Bernhardt came in right behind Peterson in 49th place with a time of 28:38.3, while Zach Nelson, Oshkosh’s final point scorer, placed 64th with a time of 29:07.4.

UW-Whitewater, which as a team won the meet with 19 points, had the top three individual finishers in the 8,000-meter race. Gunner Schlender won the meet in 25:44.5, Christian Patzka took second place with a time of 25:46.8 and Dan Anderson claimed third in 25:47.2.

The Milwaukee School of Engineering took second place as a team with 44 points while the University of Dubuque finished third with 80 points.

Story continues below advertisement

In the women’s race, UWO scored 108 points and was led by sophomore Zoe Watson, who finished in 19th place with a time of 25:53.7. Oshkosh’s Emma Maly finished 34th in 26:56.3 while Autumn Jacks and Ella Galaszewski placed 35th (26:56.9) and 36th (27:04.1), respectively. UWO sophomore Kate Haffner finished in 39th place with a time of 27:23.8.

UWW won the team title in the 6,000-meter race with 19 points and had the top three individual finishers in the event. Ari De La Cerda won the race with a time of 23:16.7, Payton Scoggin took second in 23:18.7 and Katie Erb finished third with a time of 23:52.2.

Ripon College finished second with 56 points while the University of Dubuque placed third with 76 points.

The Titans will travel to Terre Haute, Indiana, to compete in the Division III Pre-National Meet hosted by the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course Sept. 28.