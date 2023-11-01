Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO volleyball serves up a record

Titans win 30th straight game of season
Nolan Andler, Staff Writer
November 1, 2023
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

  • Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan — The UWO volleyball team broke the school record for the longest winning streak after defeating Alverno College 3-0 on Tuesday.

    UWO+volleyball+serves+up+a+record

  • Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan

    UWO+volleyball+serves+up+a+record

  • Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan

    UWO+volleyball+serves+up+a+record

  • Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan

    UWO+volleyball+serves+up+a+record

  • Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan

    UWO+volleyball+serves+up+a+record
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball set the new school record for best start in a season at 30-0 Oct. 31, with a 3-0 win over Alverno College on a night where seniors Amelia Hust, Kalli Mau, Riley Kindt and Maddy Pearson were honored for senior night. 

The No. 2 nationally ranked Titans were able to down the Inferno with set scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-8.

It was an easy night for the Titans as in set one, a 12-1 run by the Titans was all they needed to cruise to their first win. Set two was also easy, as UWO also won that one handily.

Set three started back and forth; however, the Titans led by an 8-7 score. The Titans ended the set on a 17-1 run to win the match and break the record.

Three players set personal accomplishments, which helped the Titans break the record. Hust hit into the 1,000 digs club in the Sept. 15 match versus Transylvania University (Kentucky),  while Kindt joined the 1,000 kills club and Mau joined the 2,000 assists club in the match on Oct. 20 versus North Park University (Illinois). Hust credits the team on why she was able to accomplish her goal.

“My team made it super special and really came around me to make me feel so good,” she said. “Because of them I was able to reach it.”

In her first year of being on the team, freshman Sami Perlberg acknowledged the mindset of the team on why they are here as the record holders.

“A lot of it is team chemistry,” she said. “Everyone trusts everyone — we don’t get mad when others make mistakes. We just take it day by day and focus on one play at a time.”

On the way to setting the record, the Titans have defeated seven teams in the current American Coaches Volleyball Association poll. Most notable was the match on Sept. 20, when the Titans beat the then No. 7 UW-Whitewater Warhawks for the first time since 2015. It was a win that not only helped UWO set this record, but also clinched at least a share of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association regular season conference title.

On Oct. 25, UWO tied the best start in program history with a sweep of UW-Platteville at the Kolf Sports Center with set scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-22.

Robyn Kirsch led the team with 10 kills. Izzy Coon and Mau were the team leaders in assists at 22 and 13, respectively. Perlberg and Abby Fregien led the team in digs with nine and eight, respectively.

In the first set, Oshkosh jumped out to a 4-1 lead behind three kills from Perlberg. The Pioneers, however, made it a little tough as they had an a

Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan — The UWO volleyball team broke the school record for the longest winning streak after defeating Alverno College 3-0 on Tuesday.

nswer for every Titan run. In the end, the Titans never gave up the lead as they claimed the set one win.

The second set was all Titans as Oshkosh jumped out to a 7-1 lead to start the set, helped by five Pioneer attack errors. The Titans handled a big rally as Platteville cut the Oshkosh lead down to 14-13 before responding with a 6-1 run with three combined kills from Kirsch and Kindt. The Titans finished the set win in dominating fashion.

Oshkosh trailed for the first time during the match as Platteville scored the first point of set three. The Pioneers did not lead for long, however. After the teams traded punches to start the set, Oshkosh scored five-straight points for a 10-5 lead. After that, Oshkosh never relinquished the lead as it was able to close out the set and the match.

The Titans will return to action on Friday, traveling to UW-La Crosse and looking to clinch the outright WIAC Conference Title. Even though UWL is last in the WIAC standings, the Titans are making sure to avoid a major letdown. Hust said that the team will work just the same as they have all season and won’t share honors.

“We keep saying that we don’t share well, so we’re gonna keep it simple and do our job,” Hust said. The match against the Eagles will start at 7 p.m. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Josh Lehner / Advance-Titan - A group of students, staff, faculty and community members chant slogans in front of Sage Hall during Tuesdays walkout protest. The protest, which began at the Culver Family Welcome Center, worked its way to Sage Hall before ending in front of Polk Library.
‘Chop from the top!’
Courtesy UWO Archives — A banner announced activities during Black History Week, which has since been expanded to a month-long event.
Celebrating Black History Month
Morgan Feltz / The Advance-Titan — The Titans celebrate with fans following UW Oshkosh’s 91-88 win against UW-La Crosse at the Kolf Sports Center on Feb. 11. Oshkosh was crowned back-to-back regular season WIAC champions.
Titans back-to-back WIAC champions
Advance-Titan staff attends MediaFest conference in D.C.
Senior reflects on swim and dive career
Senior reflects on swim and dive career
Photo: Morgan Feltz/Advance-Titan — The students cheer on the UW Oshkosh Titan football team during Homecoming 2022.
2022 Titan Homecoming in Review
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Paul Proteau led the Titans with a 25:35 finish for 21st place.
UWO cross-country teams place 5th
Photo: UWO Athletics — Alayna Clark scored in the 22nd minute of UW Oshkoshs 3-1 loss to UW-Stevens Point on Oct. 31.
UWO soccer loses in opening round of the WIAC tournament
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO setter Izzy Coon sets the ball over the net in Oshkosh’s 3-1 win over UW-Eau Claire Oct. 11 at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans one win away from program record
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO head basketball coach Matt Lewis watches the team on the floor during a game last season.
Titan coach committed to success
Courtesy of Jim Flood -- UWO’s Dan Fynaardt runs with the ball against UW-La Crosse at Veterans Memorial Field Oct. 21.
UWO football falls to La Crosse 31-28
Courtesy of Rylie Kaufman -- Rylie Kaufman prepares to shoot while being pursued by a UW-Stevens Point player in a game earlier this season.
Senior looks to leave legacy on and off the pitch
More in Spotlight
Owen Larsen / Advance-Titan - The Advance-Titan staff works on this week’s paper in their Reeve Memorial Union office.
It’s time to support student free press
Aubrie Selsmeyer / Advance-Titan
How to help combat seasonal depression
Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan - Marie Yovanovitch (right), the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, explains what she’s learned about Russia, Ukraine and the relationships between post-Soviet era countries.
Former U.S. ambassador talks supporting Ukraine
Carlos Hackett (back) and Brandon fair cooking the stir fry that was served at UW Oshkoshs Feel Good Friday on October 20th.
Feel Good Fridays create community
Michael Buckner / Advance-Titan
‘Unlock the box’
Courtesy of PxHere photos
Read your student newspaper!

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest