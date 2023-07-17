Mattingly leads UWO-Fond du Lac Foundation

Alicia Mattingly, has been appointed the new executive director of the UWO-Fond du Lac Foundation. She has been with the Foundation since February and began the executive director role in June.

Mattingly is a graduate of UWO Fond du Lac in 2015 and majored in human services at UWO. She has many years of nonprofit experience.

“I am beyond excited and honored to be back working with the University that helped get me to where I am today,” she said. “I am a proud Titan and can’t wait to serve the Fond du Lac campus students.”

The Foundation’s primary objectives are to provide scholarships for students and professional development opportunities for faculty and staff and to help improve the resources available to students, faculty and staff, the campus and the foundation.

Mattingly replaces longtime executive director Barbara Senn, who recently retired.