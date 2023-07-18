EAA+to+celebrate+70th+anniversary+at+AirVenture+2023

AirVenture is much more than a few airplanes. Every July, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) hosts AirVenture, a weekly airshow and fly-in that celebrates “The Spirit of Aviation” with people from all over the world.

Less than a week away, AirVenture is celebrating 70 years of EAA from July 24 – 30.

“EAA AirVenture is a unique event in the world, really,” EAA’s Director of Communications Dick Knapinski said. “There is no other place where such a variety of people and airplanes are together in one location, and it is mind boggling at times to think that it takes place in Oshkosh.”

History

EAA was founded by Paul Poberezny in September 1953 at Curtiss-Wright Airport in Milwaukee. In 1970, Oshkosh became the permanent location for fly-ins and was eventually renamed EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

The nonprofit started with a few passionate aviation fans and has grown into an international organization representing nearly the entire span of recreational aviation.

In 2022, 650,000 people from 92 countries attended. There were a total of 10,000+ aircraft. With AirVenture celebrating EAA’s 70th anniversary this year, a new attendance record could be possible.

Food and beverage

Out in the heat all day, you’re going to get hungry.

A longtime food favorite restaurant is run by Sacred Heart Parish, now called St. Jude Parish. Located near the EAA bus stop, the food stand serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and has some of the best prices on the grounds.

You can also start off the day with $8 all-you-can-eat pancakes and other breakfast foods from the Chapters Pavilion.

To act as a true Wisconsinite while in Oshkosh, indulge in cheese curds (including the infamous Richies Cheese Curd Tacos) and beer.

To celebrate the 70th anniversary, a limited collection of Kölsch beers will be available at select Fox Valley grocery stores starting July 1 and sold on the AirVenture grounds.

The beer cans feature seven unique labels – one released each day of AirVenture. The beer was created by Stone Arch Brew Pub of Appleton, Wisconsin.

Kölsch beer classifies as a pale bitter European beer and originates from Germany. This beer is described as having a “very clean, slightly grainy malt, low bitterness, light hop flavor.”

Parker John’s BBQ and Machine Shed are also a few fan favorite dining locations on the grounds. The full list of secured vendors can be found here: Food & Concessions | EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Events to not miss

Wednesday, July 26 and Saturday, July 29: Night air shows take place on Wednesday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. These shows feature aerobatics, warbird and vintage showcases, fireworks and other pyrotechnics. These spectacular shows are a must.

Thursday, July 27: The Gathering, located in the Eagle Hangar in the museum, is an evening full of “food, friends, fun, and philanthropy.” To attend the gala, be sure to purchase a seat or reserve a table ahead of time. Guests are able to bid on unique items and experiences. More information on The Gathering can be found here: The Gathering | Fundraising Gala | EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Friday, July 28: “Devotion” 2022 at the Fly-In Theater is a biographical war film, starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, that retells the story of naval officers Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner during the Korean War. The Fly-In Theater has free popcorn for moviegoers.

Airplanes and locations to stop by

Boeing Plaza: Looking for the big and bold? Boeing Plaza hosts the largest aircraft you’ll find on the grounds, oftentimes open for the public to climb aboard.

Four Corners: Located front and center of the AirVenture grounds, the Four Corners is the place to go shopping, get an EAA membership card, learn to be a pilot and more.

Homebuilts: Many aviators use their own craftsmanship to build planes of their own. Homebuilts are the fastest growing group of aircraft in the U.S. EAA was founded mostly by airplane builders.

Warbirds: Veteran-flown military aircraft are found in Warbirds. These planes reflect the sacrifices the veterans made in combat.

This year, a reunion of the Chance Vought F4U Corsair aircraft will be highlighted among the warbirds on the grounds. These planes are best known for operating as a carrier-based and fighter aircraft primarily used in World War II and the Korean War.

Seaplane Base: The Seaplane Base is located 10 minutes off the grounds. Guests can drive themselves or pay to ride a bus there for $3. It’s a quiet lagoon filled with seaplanes located along the Lake Winnebago shore.

Aircraft Rides: If you’re hoping to catch a ride above the grounds, various flights on the Bell 47, Ford Tri-Motor, B-25 Mitchell and other aircraft will run throughout AirVenture.

Helpful tips

It’s important to know where you’re parking ahead of time. If you’re driving there yourself and need to know where to go, follow these directions. If you preorder parking tickets online, you can save $10 per day. If not, be sure to have cash on-hand.

Bring comfortable walking shoes. You’ll be doing a lot of walking around the grounds. Be sure to use some type of sun protectant for the July heat.

Kids 18 years and younger and under are free. Make sure to bring the whole family.

Enjoy your time

There’s a reason EAA says AirVenture is an “experience unlike anything else.”

There are endless opportunities and experiences. Don’t be afraid to go exploring or ask someone on the grounds for recommendations of things to see or do.

“There are aviation people around the world who dream of coming to Oshkosh at some time in their lives,” Knapinski said. “Whether a person enjoys aviation, history, technology or just people watching, AirVenture is a unique weeklong experience.”

Katie Pulvermacher is the Aviation Foundation Intern at EAA and Editor-in-Chief of The Advance-Titan.