Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Police investigate accident that kills pedestrian

January 10, 2024

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an accident that occurred on Ohio Street at 3rd Avenue in the City of Oshkosh.

At approximately 6:36 p.m. earlier today, officers were dispatched to an accident on Ohio Street. The accident involved a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Ohio Street approaching 3rd Avenue. This vehicle struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was identified as 38-year-old male who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers were able to locate and arrest the driver a short time later. The vehicle involved in the accident was also located.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team and OPD Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate this accident.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
UWO's nursing college receives UW innovation grant
Oshkosh declares snow emergency
Photo: UWO Flickr — Soon-to-be UW Oshkosh graduates attended the Almost Alumni luncheon on Dec. 6. UWO commencement will be held this weekend.
UWO midyear commencement set for Dec. 16
Kelly Hueckman/ Advance-Titan - (Left) Buxton looks over emails in her office. (Right) Buxton wears a bracelet that says 1908, the year Alpha Kappa Alpha was established. Buxton was a member as an undergrad, and wears the bracelet to remind herself of her involvement on campus.
Advocating community on campus
Calling all crime junkies!
Calling all crime junkies!
Haylea Van De Yacht / Advance-Titan - Debbie Gray Patton has worked at UWO for 27 years in USP, the Dean of Students office and as a hall director. Her love of UWO is evident through spiritwear, posters and photos at her desk.
What will those leaving do next?
More in Online Extra
Nutcracker in the Castle: The perfect escape from reality
6 tips to shop online safely
6 tips to shop online safely
Wisconsin deer license sales, harvests down slightly in opening weekend
Music Department announces December events
AMP embraces many facets of journalism with more inclusive name
AMP embraces many facets of journalism with more inclusive name
Point of View: UW Oshkosh nursing students

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest