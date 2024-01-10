Police investigate accident that kills pedestrian

The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an accident that occurred on Ohio Street at 3rd Avenue in the City of Oshkosh.

At approximately 6:36 p.m. earlier today, officers were dispatched to an accident on Ohio Street. The accident involved a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Ohio Street approaching 3rd Avenue. This vehicle struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was identified as 38-year-old male who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers were able to locate and arrest the driver a short time later. The vehicle involved in the accident was also located.

The Oshkosh Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team and OPD Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate this accident.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.