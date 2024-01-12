Oshkosh declares snow emergency

The city of Oshkosh has declared a General Snow Emergency, effective noon today. The snow emergency will be in effect for all streets in the city of Oshkosh. In accordance with Section 27-33 of the Municipal Code of the city of Oshkosh, the snow emergency will remain in effect for 48 hours unless lifted sooner.

Snow emergency parking restrictions on city streets will be as follows: Friday, Jan. 12, starting at noon, vehicles must park on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, at noon, vehicles will be required to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses.

The overnight “no Parking” restriction on all city streets from 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. remains in effect throughout this Snow Emergency.

The Oshkosh Police Department may authorize the removal, including towing, of vehicles parked in violation of Snow Emergency Parking Restrictions. The operator or owner of the vehicle shall pay the reasonable charges for moving or towing or any storage of that vehicle parked in violation of Snow Emergency Parking Restrictions.

City of Oshkosh Public Works Director James Rabe requests your cooperation during this snow emergency, “If you are able to safely move your vehicle to off-street parking, our plow drivers can clear the streets more efficiently and effectively.”

This Snow Emergency is subject to change based upon weather conditions. Please follow the City of Oshkosh Department of Public Works Facebook page for further updates to the snow emergency and weather announcements.