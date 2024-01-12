Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Oshkosh declares snow emergency

Submitted news
January 12, 2024

The city of Oshkosh has declared a General Snow Emergency, effective noon today. The snow emergency will be in effect for all streets in the city of Oshkosh. In accordance with Section 27-33 of the Municipal Code of the city of Oshkosh, the snow emergency will remain in effect for 48 hours unless lifted sooner.

Snow emergency parking restrictions on city streets will be as follows: Friday, Jan. 12, starting at noon, vehicles must park on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, at noon, vehicles will be required to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses.

The overnight “no Parking” restriction on all city streets from 2 a.m. – 5 a.m. remains in effect throughout this Snow Emergency.

The Oshkosh Police Department may authorize the removal, including towing, of vehicles parked in violation of Snow Emergency Parking Restrictions. The operator or owner of the vehicle shall pay the reasonable charges for moving or towing or any storage of that vehicle parked in violation of Snow Emergency Parking Restrictions.

City of Oshkosh Public Works Director James Rabe requests your cooperation during this snow emergency, “If you are able to safely move your vehicle to off-street parking, our plow drivers can clear the streets more efficiently and effectively.”

This Snow Emergency is subject to change based upon weather conditions. Please follow the City of Oshkosh Department of Public Works Facebook page for further updates to the snow emergency and weather announcements.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
UWO's nursing college receives UW innovation grant
Police investigate accident that kills pedestrian
Photo: UWO Flickr — Soon-to-be UW Oshkosh graduates attended the Almost Alumni luncheon on Dec. 6. UWO commencement will be held this weekend.
UWO midyear commencement set for Dec. 16
Kelly Hueckman/ Advance-Titan - (Left) Buxton looks over emails in her office. (Right) Buxton wears a bracelet that says 1908, the year Alpha Kappa Alpha was established. Buxton was a member as an undergrad, and wears the bracelet to remind herself of her involvement on campus.
Advocating community on campus
Calling all crime junkies!
Calling all crime junkies!
Haylea Van De Yacht / Advance-Titan - Debbie Gray Patton has worked at UWO for 27 years in USP, the Dean of Students office and as a hall director. Her love of UWO is evident through spiritwear, posters and photos at her desk.
What will those leaving do next?
More in Online Extra
Nutcracker in the Castle: The perfect escape from reality
6 tips to shop online safely
6 tips to shop online safely
Wisconsin deer license sales, harvests down slightly in opening weekend
Music Department announces December events
AMP embraces many facets of journalism with more inclusive name
AMP embraces many facets of journalism with more inclusive name
Point of View: UW Oshkosh nursing students

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest