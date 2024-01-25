Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Oshkosh proposes new method to fund road-related improvements

Information sessions scheduled Jan. 30-Feb. 1
Submitted news
January 25, 2024

The city of Oshkosh is considering a new method to fund replace road-related special assessments, the funding mechanism for road and sidewalk reconstruction, since those assessments have seen a rise in cost higher than the rate of  inflation.

The new sustainable approach includes a combination of funding sources. One is the implementation of a Vehicle Registration Fee (VRF) of $35 per vehicle. The other is charging a portion of street improvements to the city’s water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utilities. This would result in an annual increase of 0.25% – 0.50% to each utility bill. Altogether, these funding sources would provide the needed $3.75 million annually for road and sidewalk reconstruction.

As this is a major change in the method of funding road and sidewalk reconstruction, several public information sessions are scheduled for residents:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. in Room 406 of City Hall
  • Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. (Live Q&A on City of Oshkosh Government Facebook page and Oshkosh Media Gov TV platforms)
  • Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. in Room 406 of City Hall

Additional information, including a FAQ sheet and presentation materials, can be found in the “Hot Topics” section of the city of Oshkosh website at www.oshkoshwi.gov. Comments and questions may be submitted for the Live Q&A session by sending an email to .
Point of View: UW Oshkosh nursing students

