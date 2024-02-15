Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Spotlight
Alumni Awards nominations now open

Anya Kelley, Editor-In-Chief
February 15, 2024

Nominations have opened for the 2025 Alumni Awards. Alumni Relations is looking for nominations for: 

  • The Distinguished Alumni Award – “The highest award that alumni can receive from the association. It is awarded to individuals who are active in their professional fields and are widely recognized for their career accomplishments.” 
  • The Outstanding Young Alumni Award – “Awarded to alumni who have graduated within the last 15 years. Selection is based on professional and civic accomplishments and future promise.” 
  • The Alumni Outstanding Service Award – “Awarded to alumni who have made exemplary contributions to UW Oshkosh on one of the three campuses … through their volunteer efforts, energy, leadership, support and/or philanthropic donations impacting the University.” 

 

“We have so many UWO alumni making a remarkable impact in their careers and communities and the Alumni Awards program provides an opportunity to recognize them for their accomplishments,” Christine Gantner, the director of Alumni Relations said. “Please consider nominating a graduate you know who is making a difference.” 

The priority nomination deadline is March 1 and each nominee can only be nominated in one award category. 

To nominate a friend, college, or family member, visit uwosh.edu/alumni/alumni-awards/nomination-form/. 

For more information about Alumni Awards, criteria for nominations, and what to do if you are nominated, visit uwosh.edu/alumni/alumni-awards/. 
