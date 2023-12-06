Shop local this holiday season

As the holiday season rolls around, gift shopping can be hectic and stressful. While opting for big box stores and Amazon’s quick shipping may be convenient, shopping from local retailers can help you find more unique, quality and personal gifts for your loved ones.

By shopping small, you help stimulate your local economy. For every $100 spent at a local business, about $68 stays in the community rather than the $43 that remains if you shop nationally, according to Sustainable Connections.

Also, when you reduce the amount you order online you also reduce your carbon footprint. The less long-distance shipping and transportation, the better for the environment.

Before you start your shopping, consider checking out these six small businesses located in downtown Oshkosh!

01 Vintage

Have a fashion fanatic in your life? Well, 01 Vintage is the perfect place to find unique pieces to fit their style. They have a wide variety of vintage and recycled clothes from band tees to ski jackets. 01 Vintage restocks daily and announces specialty drops on their socials. Their selection is carefully curated so you know you’re getting the real deal. Some of the products are on the higher end price-wise, but 01 almost always has deals going on. Bonus points for shopping sustainable fashion!

Adventure Games and Hobby

Adventure Games and Hobby isn’t your average board game store. Adventure Games carries collectibles, an expansive lego selection, every board game you could imagine and much more. But, what sets them apart is their monthly event schedule. Adventure Games offers events like their weekly Magic: The Gathering sessions and Learn-To-Play events during board game nights. Admission is often a few dollars, so sign your board game loving besties up for a fun night at this local hobby shop. This is a great gift for anyone trying to find a community with similar interests to their own. Prices vary based on the product, but prices are extremely comparable to any mainstream retailers. To preregister for events visit adventuregamesoshkosh.square.site or check out their Facebook page for the event schedule.

Art Haus

Art Haus is your one-stop-shop for all things art supplies. The shop is stocked with oil paints, watercolors, gouache, acrylic paints, colored pencils and so much more. Their staff is extremely knowledgeable and can help you find any of your niche art supplies needs. If you have an artist you’re shopping for, Art Haus is the perfect place to go. Their products are high end, and supplies are often limited, so prices are going to be higher than the big box stores. However, the artist in your life will thank you for your attention to quality. Support your local artists by supporting your local art shop.

Camera Casino

Camera Casino offers a wide selection of cameras and gear for anyone, whether they’re just starting out or are professional photographers. While their selection is impressive, Camera Casino is so much more than just a gear shop. Camera Casino offers custom printing for canvases, notepads, puzzles and more. Their video transfer services can transfer tapes, film reels and memory cards onto DVDs. Camera Casino even offers hour-long classes for the aspiring photographer in your life. If you want to get someone something unique and personalized, Camera Casino is the perfect place to shop.

Eroding Winds Record Shop

Eroding Winds is a vinyl-focused retail store that is selling new and used vinyls from every music genre you can imagine. If you have a music lover in your life, chances are there’s a vinyl they’ve always wanted, and Eroding Winds probably has it. Along with their wide variety of vinyls, they also have a limited selection of cassette tapes and 7-inch records. While you’re there you can also snag some Eroding Winds merch so your friends and family have something stylish to dance in. Their prices vary based on the condition of the product, but prices usually range from $15-30.

The Pampurr’d Pet

The Pampurr’d Pet is the perfect place to purchase a gift for your friends who call their pets their children. Locally owned, the shop provides a wide variety of specialty supplements, toys, treats and even full grooming services (dogs only). Their staff is knowledgeable and helpful when it comes to recommending the best new treat for a furry friend. If you know your friend or family member would rather receive something special for their pet, The Pampurr’d Pet is the place to go.