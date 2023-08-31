Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Beer Garden to Open at Home Football and Basketball Games

Submitted news
August 31, 2023
Alcohol sales will return to J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium and Kolf Sports Center in 2023.

During the 2023-24 academic year, there will be a brand-new beer garden at all five home football games and seven home games for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. After the basketball seasons conclude, the UW Oshkosh Athletics Department will conduct an operational analysis and determine if expansion to other sports is feasible.

The beer garden will be located at the north end of the stadium for the five home Titan football games this upcoming season. The location of the beer garden at Kolf Sports Center is still to be determined.

Fox River Brewing Company will be the official supplier of alcohol in the beer garden, with Salted Watermelon Key Lime Seltzer and the exclusive Titan Gold Ale being offered.

In order to be able to enter the beer garden, fans that are at least 21 years old with a valid ID will be able to purchase a wristband with three drinks tabs on it for twenty dollars. The wristbands will be available at the entrance to the beer garden. An additional wristband may be purchased for twenty dollars.

Alcohol sales will begin two hours before gametime, the same time gates open, and end at the beginning of the third quarter. The beer garden will remain open until the end of the third quarter. All alcohol must be consumed in the beer garden.
