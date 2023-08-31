Season-Opening Football Game to be Cash Only

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — The season-opening UW Oshkosh football game against Texas Lutheran University on Sept. 2 will be cash only for tickets and parking.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” Assistant Chancellor, Athletics Darryl Sims said on Monday. “We hope to have our digital ticketing platform up as soon as possible.”

Ticket prices will be $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens (65 or older) and $6 for Students (K-12). Students that attend WIAC schools get in free with a valid student ID. Parking will be available in the north end zone grass lot for $10. Handicap parking is available in the north lot at Titan Stadium and in the grass lot.

The concessions stand will be able to accept cards as payment.