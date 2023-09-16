UWL tennis cruises past Titans

Courtesy of Jim Lund — The Titans fell to UW-La Crosse on the road 9-0 Sept. 16.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team fell 9-0 to UW-La Crosse Sept. 16 in the Titans’ opening match in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Conference (WIAC) season. The match, previously scheduled to take place at Green Island Tennis Park, was moved to UWL’s Fieldhouse due to weather conditions.

UW-La Crosse (3-1, 1-1 WIAC) swept six singles matches and all three of the doubles contests against UWO (2-2, 0-2 WIAC).

In the No.1 doubles match, Eagles Shelby Roth and Hannah Cady outscored Olivia Pethan and Alysa Pattee 8-2. In doubles No. 2, Titans Ella Nguyen and Courtney Carpenter fell to Tasha Bailey and Lauren Lindow 8-2. Titans Jameson Gregory and Kayla Gibbs fought to the end but were outscored by Maia Samuelson and Isabelle Brinkman 8-6 in doubles No. 3.

In singles match No.1, Bailey defeated Pethan (6-0, 6-2), Lindow swept Pattee in No. 2 singles with scores of 6-0, 6-0. In No. 3 singles, Nguyen fell to Roth with scores of 6-4, 6-1, Gregory battled hard but lost the No. 4 singles match (7-5, 6-4), Jenna Noble was defeated in the No. 5 matchup against Kate Townsend (6-1, 6-0), and Gibbs claimed the first of three sets in No. 6 singles with a score of 6-2 but dropped the following sets 6-0, and 10-7, eventually losing to Emma Heinert.

Titans return home against St. Norbert College Sept. 23. UWO is 26-8 against the Green Knights since their first meeting in 1985 and has won the last four duals by a combined score of 28-8.