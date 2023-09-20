Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO soccer draws with Carthage

Owen Larsen, Staff Writer
September 20, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWOs+Molly+Jackson+dribbles+the+ball+in+a+game+earlier+this+season.+Jackson+scored+the+Titans+lone+goal+in+the+73rd+minute+against+Carthage.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Molly Jackson dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season. Jackson scored the Titans’ lone goal in the 73rd minute against Carthage.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team traveled to Art Keller Field in Kenosha on Sept. 16 to face off against Carthage College in a match ending in a 1-1 draw.

The match started off hot with Carthage forward Amelia Price getting a shot on goal five seconds into the match. The shot was ultimately saved by Oshkosh goalkeeper Emma Sauriol. 

The shot by the Firebirds (2-2-2) at the five second mark would be one of two shots for Carthage in the entire first half and their only shot on goal.

However, the Titans (1-3-2) kept applying pressure in the first half by taking six shots with two of them being on goal. UWO’s best scoring chance of the first half came when a 39th minute shot by Gabriella Mattio went off the top of the woodwork.

Carthage returned the favor in the second half by getting two shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the period, both of which were saved by Sauriol. Finally, on Price’s third shot on goal of the game she found the net and gave Carthage a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute. This would be the last Firebirds shot attempt of the game.

The Titans responded with urgency, tallying two shot attempts and being caught offside twice all within the next 10 minutes. On UWO’s third shot attempt of the half Molly Jackson found the back of the net on the assists from both Alayna Clark and Mackenzie Stein, equalizing the match at 1-1 in the 73rd minute.

The match would end with UWO tallying three more shots but to no avail, moving the team’s record to 1-3-2. 

The Titans outshot Carthage 11-5 during the match however the difference in shots on goal was much slimmer with Oshkosh having only a 5-4 advantage. UWO also found themselves at a disadvantage with fouls as they were called for a foul 14 times to Carthage’s seven. 

UWO soccer will have a loaded schedule this coming week with three games on the docket. The Titans will host the University of Chicago on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. Following that match the team will head on a Michigan road trip where they will face Kalamazoo College (Michigan) on Sept. 22 and Albion College (Michigan) on Sept. 23, with both matches kicking off at 4 p.m. in their respective stadiums.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO Athletic Department announced Sept. 19 that all UW Oshkosh home athletic events will be cash only until further notice.
Titan Athletic Events to be Cash Only
Courtesy of Jim Lund -- The Titans fell to UW-La Crosse on the road 9-0 Sept. 16.
UWL tennis cruises past Titans
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkoshs Izzy Coon sets a ball in a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center. Coon set a career-high with 32 assists against Northwestern.
UWO volleyball keeps perfect record intact
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO senior Amelia Hust joined the 1,000 digs club in the Titans win over Transylvania University Sept. 15.
Hust joins 1,000 Digs Club in UWO win over Pioneers
Photo: Advance-Titan — The Day by Day Shelter is located at 420 Ceape Ave. In Oshkosh.
Tickets on sale for new Day by Day Shelter fundraiser
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Gabby Born recorded a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win over Olivet on Sept. 10 at Titan Stadium.
UWO soccer earns first win of season
More in Sports
Courtesy of Michael Sudhalter -- Oshkoshs Tijs Santiago intercepts the ball on just the sixth play of the game against ETBU Sept. 16.
Titans rebound with win over ETBU
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Jameson Gregory blanked her opponent in the No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0.
UWO tennis conquers Vikings
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh’s outside hitter Sami Perlberg spikes the ball over two Ohio Northern defenders Sept. 8.
Titans remain undefeated to start the year
Courtesy of Amelia Hust -- Oshkosh’s senior defensive specialist Amelia Hust sets the ball to a teammate during a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Titan seniors make impact on court
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Ava Downie led the Titans with 176 strokes in the two-day Georgianni Inviational.
UWO golf tees off season under new coach
Courtesy of UWO Athletics Oshkosh runner Amelia Lehman finished her race in ninth place.
UWO cross-country begins season with a bang

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest