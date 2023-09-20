UWO soccer draws with Carthage

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Molly Jackson dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season. Jackson scored the Titans’ lone goal in the 73rd minute against Carthage.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team traveled to Art Keller Field in Kenosha on Sept. 16 to face off against Carthage College in a match ending in a 1-1 draw.

The match started off hot with Carthage forward Amelia Price getting a shot on goal five seconds into the match. The shot was ultimately saved by Oshkosh goalkeeper Emma Sauriol.

The shot by the Firebirds (2-2-2) at the five second mark would be one of two shots for Carthage in the entire first half and their only shot on goal.

However, the Titans (1-3-2) kept applying pressure in the first half by taking six shots with two of them being on goal. UWO’s best scoring chance of the first half came when a 39th minute shot by Gabriella Mattio went off the top of the woodwork.

Carthage returned the favor in the second half by getting two shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the period, both of which were saved by Sauriol. Finally, on Price’s third shot on goal of the game she found the net and gave Carthage a 1-0 lead in the 59th minute. This would be the last Firebirds shot attempt of the game.

The Titans responded with urgency, tallying two shot attempts and being caught offside twice all within the next 10 minutes. On UWO’s third shot attempt of the half Molly Jackson found the back of the net on the assists from both Alayna Clark and Mackenzie Stein, equalizing the match at 1-1 in the 73rd minute.

The match would end with UWO tallying three more shots but to no avail, moving the team’s record to 1-3-2.

The Titans outshot Carthage 11-5 during the match however the difference in shots on goal was much slimmer with Oshkosh having only a 5-4 advantage. UWO also found themselves at a disadvantage with fouls as they were called for a foul 14 times to Carthage’s seven.

UWO soccer will have a loaded schedule this coming week with three games on the docket. The Titans will host the University of Chicago on Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium. Following that match the team will head on a Michigan road trip where they will face Kalamazoo College (Michigan) on Sept. 22 and Albion College (Michigan) on Sept. 23, with both matches kicking off at 4 p.m. in their respective stadiums.