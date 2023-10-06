Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Soccer falls in WIAC opener

Owen Larsen, Staff Writer
October 6, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWO+forward+Alayna+Clark+dribbles+down+the+field+while+being+pursued+by+a+UWL+player+Sept.+30+at+J.J.+Keller+Field+at+Titan+Stadium.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO forward Alayna Clark dribbles down the field while being pursued by a UWL player Sept. 30 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team went winless in the two matches played last week, losing to both Loras College (Iowa) and UW-La Crosse.

The Titans hosted the Loras College Duhawks (7-1-0) on Sept. 27. The two teams came into this game on opposite trajectories. 

The Duhawks had won their past three games, outscoring their opponents 13-0 in that span. UWO on the other hand have gone winless in their past 4 games leading into this match, losing two and drawing two while being outscored 10-2 during that stretch.

The first half of the game was entirely dominated by the Duhawks, who outshot the Titans 9-0 in for the half and put one in the back of the net in the 24th minute.

The second half was more of the same. Junior Kate Whitney was able to get off the Titans’ first shot of the game in the 53rd minute, missing high. The Duhawks would strike again with Savannah Johnson scoring her second goal of the game in the 75th minute, putting the Duhawks up 2-0.

Johnson would continue her attack, scoring less than 20 seconds later for her third goal of the game and her second goal of the 75th minute. This gave the Duhawks a 3-0 lead and that score would be the final, dropping the Titans record to 1-6-3.

The Titans would look to improve their fortunes in their WIAC season opener on Saturday Sept. 30 versus the UW-La Crosse Eagles (8-0) who have seen a lot of success so far in their season, posing another strong opponent for UWO.

Yet again, the Titans found themselves dominated in the first half. The Eagles found the back of the net in the 8th, 22nd and 32nd minute, pushing the Titans to a 3-0 deficit at the half. The Eagles outshot the Titans 12-1 on the half with none of the Titans shots being on goal. 

The Titans were able to start out the second half well when Kate Whitney was able to give the Titans their first goal of the evening in the 6th minute, reducing the deficit to 3-1.

Whitney’s goal ended up being the Titans only shot of the game, and the rest of the game remained largely uneventful ending with the score of 3-1, once again dropping the Titans record, this time to 1-7-3.

The Titans traveled to UW-Whitewater on Wednesday. See the UWO athletics website for results. On Saturday, the Titans will play their second match of the week, this time against UW-Stout at Titan Stadium in another WIAC matchup at 4 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Nolan Swenson / Advance-Titan -- A UWO student was found dead inside of Stewart Hall early Friday morning.
UWO student dies in Stewart Hall
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO’s Joe Kehoe (left) and Cameron Cullen (right) run at the Blugold Invitational
Cross-country runs at Eau Claire
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Ava Downie led UWO with 141 total strokes at the tournament.
UWO golf places 8th in Stevens Point
Student body ratifies new student government constitution
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Taryn Endres shot an 80 and 89 over the two-day Division III Classic that took place Sept. 16-17.
Golf places 12th in Division III Classic
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Molly Jackson dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season. Jackson scored the Titans lone goal in the 73rd minute against Carthage.
UWO soccer draws with Carthage
More in Sports
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO head gymnastics coach Lauren Karnitz encourages her team before a match last season.
From last place to national champion
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO defensive specialist Amelia Hust dives for a ball in a match against UW-Stevens Point at the Kolf Sports Center Sept. 26.
Unbeaten streak reaches 20
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- Alysa Pattee volleys the ball in a home match at the Kolf Sports Center earlier this year.
UWO tennis wins 4th straight match
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Trae Tetzlaff dives for the pylon against UWW. Tetzlaff recorded 43 yards and two touchdowns against the Warhawks.
No. 4 Whitewater bests Titans 37-21
Proteau finishes on top
UWO golf competes in UW-Lacrosse Fall Invitational

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest