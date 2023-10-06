Soccer falls in WIAC opener

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO forward Alayna Clark dribbles down the field while being pursued by a UWL player Sept. 30 at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team went winless in the two matches played last week, losing to both Loras College (Iowa) and UW-La Crosse.

The Titans hosted the Loras College Duhawks (7-1-0) on Sept. 27. The two teams came into this game on opposite trajectories.

The Duhawks had won their past three games, outscoring their opponents 13-0 in that span. UWO on the other hand have gone winless in their past 4 games leading into this match, losing two and drawing two while being outscored 10-2 during that stretch.

The first half of the game was entirely dominated by the Duhawks, who outshot the Titans 9-0 in for the half and put one in the back of the net in the 24th minute.

The second half was more of the same. Junior Kate Whitney was able to get off the Titans’ first shot of the game in the 53rd minute, missing high. The Duhawks would strike again with Savannah Johnson scoring her second goal of the game in the 75th minute, putting the Duhawks up 2-0.

Johnson would continue her attack, scoring less than 20 seconds later for her third goal of the game and her second goal of the 75th minute. This gave the Duhawks a 3-0 lead and that score would be the final, dropping the Titans record to 1-6-3.

The Titans would look to improve their fortunes in their WIAC season opener on Saturday Sept. 30 versus the UW-La Crosse Eagles (8-0) who have seen a lot of success so far in their season, posing another strong opponent for UWO.

Yet again, the Titans found themselves dominated in the first half. The Eagles found the back of the net in the 8th, 22nd and 32nd minute, pushing the Titans to a 3-0 deficit at the half. The Eagles outshot the Titans 12-1 on the half with none of the Titans shots being on goal.

The Titans were able to start out the second half well when Kate Whitney was able to give the Titans their first goal of the evening in the 6th minute, reducing the deficit to 3-1.

Whitney’s goal ended up being the Titans only shot of the game, and the rest of the game remained largely uneventful ending with the score of 3-1, once again dropping the Titans record, this time to 1-7-3.

The Titans traveled to UW-Whitewater on Wednesday. See the UWO athletics website for results. On Saturday, the Titans will play their second match of the week, this time against UW-Stout at Titan Stadium in another WIAC matchup at 4 p.m.