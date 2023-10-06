UWO golf places 8th in Stevens Point

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team traveled to Stevens Point on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 where they placed eighth of nine teams in the UW-Stevens Point Mad Dawg Invitational, shooting 585 strokes during the two-round event.

UWO’s 585 score may seem low and that is because Saturday’s first round action was cut short due to weather conditions. All teams during the event only counted their first nine holes of round one.

The poor weather conditions seemed to affect the team’s scores this week. Resulting in three players having their worst scores on the season.

UWO did not see ideal scores through one round of action in the unideal conditions. Their 202 strokes would have had the team on pace for 404 strokes through an 18-hole round; the team has not shot over 400 in a round all season.

The team saw improvements in round two on Sunday, playing a full 18 holes this time around. The team shot a 383 on the day, their highest on the season, but found themselves to have a better scoring pace than Saturday.

Leading the way for UWO was senior Ava Downie who shot a 141 for the event. Downie had 50 stroke nine-hole performance on Saturday followed with Sunday’s team best 91 strokes, despite it being her season worst.

Senior Alyssa Dreher and sophomore duo, Hailey Matenaer and Sophia Steel all finished within three strokes of each other on the event as UWO’s other qualifying scorers.

Dreher shot a 51 on Saturday followed with a 96 in round two on Sunday, her worst scoring round of the season. Leaving her at 147 strokes for the event.

Matenaer was the only player to shoot below 50 on Saturday with a 49, her Sunday score was not as pleasant at a 99, which was also a season worst for her and putting her at 148 strokes for this weekend’s event.

Steel shot a 52 on Saturday and followed that outing with a 97 on Sunday, putting her at 149 for the event.

UWO will hope for better playing conditions this weekend in Reedsburg where the team will be competing in the WIAC Championship to close out the fall season. It will be a three round event this time around from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8. The competition will take place at Reedsburg Country Club.