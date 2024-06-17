UWO softball coaching staff wins national award

The UW Oshkosh softball coaching staff was named the ATEC/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Region VIII Coaching Staff of the Year after leading the Titans to a fifth-place national finish in the NCAA Division III College World Series.

The Titans are led by head coach Scott Beyer, who is in his 11th season at the helm of the program. He is assisted by Kaitlyn Krol and Steve Schiebe.

UWO posted a 45-7 record and reached the third World Series in program history before earning a first-round win in the NCAA Division III World Series and placing fifth in the national tournament. Oshkosh set the WIAC win streak and total wins records this season at 25 and 45 games respectively and broke the 1990 Titan volleyball record of 44 wins for the most by any program in UWO Athletics history.

After going undefeated in the Oshkosh Regional, the Titans upset defending national champion Trine University (Indiana) in the Super Regional round and Beyer joined the 300 career wins club as the winningest coach in softball history. Oshkosh has now posted 11 consecutive winning seasons and has at least 23 wins in every season with the exception of the shortened 2020 campaign.

UWO was also named the 2021 Region VIII Coaching Staff of the Year (Beyer, Alyssa Doomis, Krol) and Sharon Panske was named the NFCA’s 1987 NCAA Division III Midwest Region Coach of the Year.