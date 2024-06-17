UWO women’s track and field scores 10 points at national meet

The UW Oshkosh women’s track and field team finished the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championship May 25 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, Florida, with 10 points, scoring in three events.

Megan Hunt brought the first All-America mention home on May 23 as she placed seventh in the long jump with a 5.75-meter (18′ 10 1/2″) jump, tying her career record. She also competed in the heptathlon, where she finished with 4,078 total points, which earned her 19th place.

Cyna Madigan grabbed sixth in the 800-meter run May 25, finishing the event in 2:10.99 for her second All-America laurel in the event.

Brenna Masloroff took home her first career outdoor All-America honor by casting a personal best 58.50 meters (191′ 11″) in the hammer throw May 25 for fourth place. She also took 15th in the shot put by recording a best throw of 13.53 meters (44′ 4 3/4″) May 24.

UWO was also represented by Amelia Lehman in the 1,500-meter run.