UWO baseball announces new assistant coach

The UW Oshkosh Athletic Department announced June 19 that Garry Maynard will join the UWO baseball program as the top assistant coach.

UWO baseball head coach Kevin Tomasiewicz said that he is excited to welcome Maynard to the Titan baseball family.

“Throughout the interview process, Garry’s enthusiasm and passion for coaching and the game of baseball was very evident, Tomasiewicz said. “The staff and players look forward to working with (coach) Maynard to help Titan baseball reach our ultimate goal of national championship.”

Maynard served as a graduate assistant coach for Concordia University-Chicago (Illinois) during the 2024 Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) season where he focused out coaching the outfield and hitting.

Maynard graduated from Concordia-Chicago in 2023 and played for the Cougars from 2020-23. While playing for Concordia-Chicago, Maynard earned awards such as NACC Scholar-Athlete, NACC All-Conference First Team and Second Team, and American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region Third Team.

Maynard is set to officially join the Titans July 1 and will work with hitters and infielders.