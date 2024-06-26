Titans earn six CSC Academic All-District at-large nods

The final round of College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District teams were announced June 25, and UW Oshkosh added six student-athletes to the total for the year.

Women’s golf had two honorees: Alyssa Dreher and Taryn Endres.

Dreher is an actuary science/finance major with a 3.54 cumulative GPA. She averaged 87.9 strokes per round during the 2023-24 season and capped off the year with a sixth-place finish at the Marian University Spring Invitational on Sunday, April 21.

Endres owns a 3.91 cumulative GPA as an environmental studies major. She averaged 87.5 strokes per round this season and claimed fifth place at the Gustavus Adolphus Gustie Spring Invitational April 14, with a career-low score of 159 total strokes (79-80).

Women’s gymnastics earned four Academic All-District awards: Kaylie Berens, Delaney Cienkus, Reanna McGibboney and Sam Zeilinger.

The Titans won their fourth consecutive WIAC title and third straight National Collegiate Gymnastics Association (NCGA) championship this season, breaking numerous records and collecting 10 All-America nods.

In her senior campaign, Berens set career bests on both the uneven bars and balance beam. Her best beam routine came March 23 at the NCGA Championship in Collegeville, Pennsylvania as she recorded 9.800 points to earn fifth place and an All-America medal. She graduated as a business management major with a 3.91 cumulative GPA. Berens advanced to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

Cienkus competed on the balance beam and floor exercise this season, averaging 9.480 and 9.673 points on the events respectively. She totaled a career high 9.850 on the floor against UW-Whitewater Feb. 23. A rehabilitation science major, she owns a 3.77 cumulative GPA.

In her second season in black and gold, McGibboney picked up where she left off in the 2023 season by earning her second and fourth NCGA All-America honors with a 9.800 on the vault and 9.875 on the floor during the national championship. She owns a 3.72 cumulative GPA as a nursing major.

Zeilinger primarily competed on the uneven bars this season, averaging 9.542 points and surpassing 9.600 during seven meets including the national championship. She is a kinesiology major with a 3.76 cumulative GPA.

The 2024 Academic All-District Women’s At-Large Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in the athletic realm and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First, second and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced July 16.

The Division II and III CSC Academic All-America programs are partially financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures to assist CSC with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2023-24 Divisions II and III Academic All- America programs. The NAIA CSC Academic All-America program is partially financially supported through the NAIA national office.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution.