McNamara tabbed for ABCA All-Defensive Team

With an impressively perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 this season, UW Oshkosh baseball’s catcher, Jack McNamara was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Region 9 All-Defensive Team.

McNamara recorded 242 putouts from behind the dish during the 2024 campaign, recording no errors with 25 assists, a double play and 14 runners caught stealing on 39 attempts. He led the WIAC in fielding percentage and ranked in the top 10 in putouts (sixth, 242).

At the plate, McNamara drew 32 walks which led UWO and sat third in the league, struck out just 37 times (eighth-lowest in the WIAC) and stole 11 bags of his own.

The Titans finished the season with a 19-21 record and a 12-12 mark in WIAC play.

McNamara was joined by fellow WIAC student-athlete UW-Stevens Point’s third baseman Bradley Comer. The team was rounded out by first baseman Mason Coyle from Saint Mary’s University (Minnesota), second baseman Howie Hatton of Crown College (Minnesota), shortstop Colin Husko of the University of Dubuque (Iowa), Beloit College’s Jack Alport, an outfielder, Saint Mary’s outfielder Riley Bauman and outfielder Max McCallum and pitcher TJ Boyd both from Loras College (Iowa).

Former Titans Matt Scherrman and Connor Giusti were both members of the inaugural Defensive All-Region Team in 2023 as a shortstop and third baseman.

Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 40 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel.