Spotlight
Seven Titans named CSC Academic All-District

Submitted News
June 26, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Seven+members+of+the+UWO+track+%26+field+teams+earned+College+Sports+Communicators+%28CSC%29+Academic+All-District+honors+June+18.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Seven members of the UWO track & field teams earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors June 18.

Seven members of the UW-Oshkosh track & field teams earned College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honors June 18.

With a cumulative GPA of 3.97, Gracie Buchinger is a nursing major.

Cameron Cullen holds a cumulative GPA of 3.63 as a rehabilitation science major.

Rashaad Henderson is a mechanical engineering technology major with a 3.60 cumulative GPA and was named the 2024 WIAC Outdoor Track & Field Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete.

As a chain supply management major, Joey Kean owns a cumulative GPA of 3.96.

Cyna Madigan, the 2024 WIAC Outdoor Track & Field Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete Award winner, earned her second academic all-district honor. She is a mathematics major with a 3.70 cumulative GPA.

Brenna Masloroff was also named to her second academic all-district team as an elementary and special education major with a 3.76 cumulative GPA.

Zach Zirgibel was the third Titan to be named academic all-district for the second time in their career by posting a 3.98 cumulative GPA as a biomedical science major.

The 2023-24 Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced Tuesday, July 9 for the women and Wednesday, July 10 for the men.

