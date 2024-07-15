Davis selected as UWO’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee

Brianna Davis, the starting left fielder of NCAA World Series competitor UW Oshkosh softball team and recent graduate, is the Titans’ nominee for the 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA is celebrating the Woman of the Year Award for the 34th year and was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

A native of Oshkosh, Davis accumulated a 3.97 cumulative GPA throughout her three years in Oshkosh on her way to earning a degree in biomedical science this spring. The 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region VIII Second Team member earned an abundance of academic awards; UW Oshkosh Honor Roll and Dean’s List every semester from fall 2021 to spring 2024, WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll 2021-22 to 2022-23, College Sports Communicators Academic All-District in 2023. In 2024 she received recognition as a UW Oshkosh Chancellor’s Award of Excellence nominee and was named the UW Oshkosh Athletics John Taylor Female Senior Scholar-Athlete.

Davis finished her career with the Titans hitting .321. She recorded 21 doubles, five triples and two home runs with 50 runs scored and 43 RBI. She walked 24 times and stole 17 bases, fielding .935 and registering three outfield assists. During the 2024 NCAA Division III World Series, she robbed a potential two-run home run against Linfield College (Oregon) before hitting a solo home run in the following half inning.

Off the field and outside the classroom, Davis volunteered with the UW Oshkosh Department of Biology, the St. Francis Walk-In Clinic and the Oshkosh Animal Humane Society. She was also a volunteer coach with 360U softball camps and the Wisconsin Rebels as well as serving on the UW Oshkosh Pre-Medicine Society and UW Oshkosh Athletes in Action.

Throughout her three years at UWO, Davis guided the Titans to a WIAC regular season championship, two NCAA Division III Regional appearances including the 2024 title, the 2024 NCAA Division III Super Regional title and a fifth-place finish in the 2024 NCAA Division III Softball World Series.

Following the announcements of conference nominees, the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees – 10 from each division. The selection committee will determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced in November. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will announce the 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year at the NCAA Convention.