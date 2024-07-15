McLagan named special teams coordinator

Matt McLagan has joined the UW Oshkosh football staff, as announced by head coach Peter Jennings July 9. He will serve as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach.

McLagan was most recently the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) from 2019 to 2023. He was a consultant with the Gusties before joining the staff full-time.

McLagan began his coaching career at St. Cloud State University (Minnesota) in 2009 as the strength and outside linebackers coach until 2011 when he moved on to NAIA Jamestown College (North Dakota) for a season.

From 2012 to 2016, McLagan was a member of the Northern State University (South Dakota) coaching staff, holding the defensive line coach position for his first three seasons with the Wolves. During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he was the defensive coordinator.

McLagan graduated from St. Cloud State in 2009 with a degree in physical education and sport science. He was also a member of the football team from 2004 to 2009, playing linebacker and earning NCC All-Conference honors in 2007 and 2008.