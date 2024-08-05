Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO volleyball earns academic award

Submitted News
August 5, 2024
For the sixth time in seven years, UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award sponsored by INTENT July 16.

A record 1,400-plus programs from the high school level up to NCAA Division I maintained a year-long GPA of at least 3.3 to earn the award. The Titans accumulated a GPA of 3.6 to gain their spot on the list.

UWO was one of 270 Division III programs that earned the distinction for the 2023-24 academic year and was joined by six WIAC programs.

