Women’s wrestling places 33rd at North Central College Invitational

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
December 16, 2024
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics — Oshkosh’s Alivia Davey looks to pin an opponent earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh women’s wrestling team marked the return for UWO athletics Sunday after taking finals week off. The Titans traveled to Naperville, Illinois, placing 33rd as a team with nine points in the 43-team North Central College Invitational.

Titans freshman Annesley Day won her first match of the day at 124 pounds over Alexandra Fitzgerald of Sacred Heart University (Connecticut) by a 10-4 decision. After falling to Iowa’s Cali Leng, Day earned a 16-6 technical fall victory over Ava Rose, also of Iowa. 

At 124 pounds, Oshkosh’s Mya Delleree defeated Malia Welch of Southern Oregon University with a pin in 1:18.

In the 207-pound bracket, UWO freshman Alivia Davey tallied three wins, including two by fall. She opened competition with a 6-4 decision over Aaliyah Grandberry of Grand Valley State University (Michigan). Davey went on to win her first two matchups of the consolation bracket, pinning Marna Andre from UW-Stevens Point in 23 seconds and Madison Hazeltine from Albion College (Michigan) in 1:30.

The Titans will return Sunday, Jan. 19, when they travel to the Alma College Open in Michigan, to compete in the first events of the new year. The first matches are set for 11 a.m. central time.

Isaac Pischer
