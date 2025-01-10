Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO men’s wrestling remains winless with loss to Platteville

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
January 10, 2025
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Kyle Rasper competes in an event during a past meet this season at Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh men’s wrestling team was shutout by UW-Platteville 44-0 in its final WIAC dual meet of the season Thursday night at the Kolf Sports Center.

UWO’s Garth Martell came the closest to winning a point for Oshkosh (0-5, 0-7 WIAC) in the 285-lb. match, but he ended up losing to Alex Ashauer of UWP (1-4, 1-4 WIAC) by a 4-0 decision.

The Titans’ Logan Harel and Ryan Bergman each fell by six points in the 141-lb. and 165-lb. bouts, while Kyle Rasper lost 19-10 in a major decision at 174-lbs.

 Oshkosh’s JP Culver, Leonardo Ruggiero, Jacob Hibbard, Gage Coppock, and Roman Martell all lost in technical fall decisions while Andrew Schad was pinned by Platteville’s Brady Grennan at 2:19.

The Titans travel to Milwaukee next Thursday to take on the Milwaukee School of Engineering (4-2) in a dual meet at 7 p.m.

