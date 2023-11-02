‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ based on franchise game

Photo courtesy of IMDB

The highly anticipated movie “Five Nights at Freddy’s” hit theaters on Oct. 27. It is based on the more than 11 game Survival horror franchise of the same name by Scott Cawthon.

The movie itself was an offshoot of the very first game in the franchise with many details added from the novelization and other sources of lore from the series.

The overall reception of the movie has been mixed seeing an extremely low critic score, but good reviews from many fans of the series. The movie’s mixed reviews have been attributed to a possible appeal to younger fans along with being a bit more light hearted than the original lore of the games is.

It’s a good movie if you are a dedicated fan of the franchise as it has references to its developing story over the years along with two cameos from YouTubers who are known within the community. In terms of story, taking some inspiration from both the novels and the original game while simplifying them for the shorter movie format and also taking out some of the darker themes.

The only evident problem with the movie is the pacing as the development from non sentient animatronics to moving living beings happened quite quickly and just expected the audience to immediately catch up without giving them much character development.

Overall, I’d give this movie an 8.1 out of 10. Although knowledge of the story isn’t needed, a lot of the story beats may not be as clear due to the pacing of the story.