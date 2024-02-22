Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Man arrested for 4th OWI charge in Oshkosh

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
February 22, 2024

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Wautoma man in Oshkosh Sunday for his fourth offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A state trooper saw the man, Thomas Schneider, driving impaired and speeding at 2:41 a.m. Sunday on Highway 44 at West Fourth Avenue and conducted a routine traffic stop.

The 54-year-old driver told the state trooper that he had consumed alcohol before driving and proceeded to refuse to take a sobriety test.

Because it was the suspect’s fourth OWI, he was placed under arrest and taken into custody. The suspect refused to consent to a blood draw, and a warrant was obtained to perform the procedure. The suspect was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and has a probation hold.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Background photo courtesy of UWO Flickr, Art by Josh Lehner / Advance-Titan UWO Provost Edwin Martini announced Friday that the university plans to reshape the school’s academic structure by January 2025 and laid out two separate plans to condense colleges and schools.
UWO announces academic restructuring plan
Courtesy of Polk Library A section of books are off limits after suffering water damage in Polk in 2014.
UWO aims to reimagine Polk
Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan Amber Hammond sits in her office as the executive director at the UWO Fox Cities Foundation. She wasn’t sure if college was in her future. But, after graduating, she now helps raise money for student scholarships.
UWO Grad now Executive Director of Fox Cities Foundation
Courtesy of OSG OSG President Ben Blaser sits in a student government meeting last September in Reeve Memorial Union. 
OSG applications open for spring election
Advance-Titan Photo Illustration by Josh Lehner A relatively small number of ice shanties line Lake Winnebago. The near-record and record high temperatures this winter have contributed to the lake’s poor ice condition.
Poor ice conditions take toll on sturgeon spearing
Meet the candidates
Meet the candidates
More in Uncategorized
Nobody told me about adulthood imposter syndrome
Nobody told me about adulthood imposter syndrome
Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan UWO students will begin the spring semester without department associates, who took new positions, were laid off or took voluntary retirement.
New assistant system challenges departments
Joseph Endres / Advance-Titan — Manager Isaac Johnson slaves away at the pile of dishes and dough.
A busy night at Polito's Pizza
Fond du Lac's role at UWO
6 tips to shop online safely
6 tips to shop online safely
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan - UWO’s Quinn Steckbauer drives to the hoop in the WIAC tournament championship game last season at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO begins quest for another title

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest