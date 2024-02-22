Man arrested for 4th OWI charge in Oshkosh

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Wautoma man in Oshkosh Sunday for his fourth offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

A state trooper saw the man, Thomas Schneider, driving impaired and speeding at 2:41 a.m. Sunday on Highway 44 at West Fourth Avenue and conducted a routine traffic stop.

The 54-year-old driver told the state trooper that he had consumed alcohol before driving and proceeded to refuse to take a sobriety test.

Because it was the suspect’s fourth OWI, he was placed under arrest and taken into custody. The suspect refused to consent to a blood draw, and a warrant was obtained to perform the procedure. The suspect was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and has a probation hold.