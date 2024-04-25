Kyle Jones named Simpson College MBB next head coach

Simpson College Director of Athletics Marty Bell announced on April 22 that Kyle Jones has been named the college’s 24th head men’s basketball coach. Jones’ appointment comes following an extensive nationwide search.

Jones spent the last three years as the top assistant coach at UW Oshkosh. The Titans were 57-26 during that span, winning two regular season conference championships as well as one tournament championship. The program made two NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, advancing as far as the Elite Eight in 2023. Jones helped coach two first team All-Americans, two conference most valuable players, and seven all-conference selections.

“With a deep understanding of our region and proven track record as a coach and player in Division III, Coach Jones brings a wealth of experience to our program,” Bell said. “I would like to thank President Byers, the Search Advisory Team, the Simpson community, and everyone involved in the search process for their support and contributions. We are excited to welcome Coach Jones and his wife, Lori, to the Simpson Athletic Department and the ONESimpson Family.”

Originally from East Troy, Wisconsin, Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Carroll University in 2012. He was a four-year starter for the Pioneer men’s basketball program, playing in 99 games and accumulating 1,054 career points. The team achieved a 61-38 record during his four seasons and advanced to the second round of the NCAA D-III Championship his senior year.

Jones transitioned into a graduate assistant coaching role at Carroll in 2013 and achieved a master’s degree in business administration two years later. He was promoted to associate head coach ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and spent eight total seasons on the Pioneer sidelines before making his way to UWO. He’s excited to get things rolling at Simpson.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next head men’s basketball coach at Simpson College,” said Jones. “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Director of Athletics Marty Bell and President Jay Byers for their trust and support. During the interview process, it was clear that Simpson College is a special place with people who care deeply. I’m eager to get started. Roll Storm!”

Simpson Athletics will host a welcome reception at a date TBD to introduce Coach Jones to the campus and community.