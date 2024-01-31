League+of+Women+Voters+launches+voter+guide+for+Feb.+20+primary+race

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin launched its VOTE411.org voter guide for the Feb. 20 Spring Primary. Voters across the state can find information about upcoming local races and Circuit Court races in Winnebago County.

This one-stop shop for statewide election information has tools — in both English and Spanish — to help Wisconsin voters navigate the voting process. These include candidate information, voter registration tools, polling place information and other helpful Election Day resources.

On VOTE411, voters who have a primary election can learn more about the responsibilities of these offices and each candidate’s values. Election administrators are sending absentee ballots this week, and early voting will begin next week. Voter guides are especially important during nonpartisan spring elections, as candidates on the ballot are not marked with any party affiliation.

“VOTE411 makes it easy to be an informed voter,” said Eileen Newcomer, LWVWI Voter Education Manager. “Local and judicial elections are so important, as these elected officials make decisions that can directly impact ourselves and our communities. VOTE411 helps voters choose which candidates align with their values and prioritize the issues they care about.”