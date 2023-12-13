Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO midyear commencement set for Dec. 16

December 13, 2023
Photo%3A+UWO+Flickr+%E2%80%94+Soon-to-be+UW+Oshkosh+graduates+attended+the+Almost+Alumni+luncheon+on+Dec.+6.+UWO+commencement+will+be+held+this+weekend.
Patrick Flood
Photo: UWO Flickr — Soon-to-be UW Oshkosh graduates attended the Almost Alumni luncheon on Dec. 6. UWO commencement will be held this weekend.

About 700 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students who will receive their diplomas at the midyear commencement on Dec. 16.

Families and friends are invited to the 10 a.m. ceremony at Kolf Sports Center, 785 High Ave., Oshkosh, where associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees will be awarded at the 59th midyear ceremony. Along with those finishing their academic programs this fall, midyear commencement also recognizes students who graduated at the end of the summer semester.

Graduation speakers include:

Ene “Priscilla” Idoko, a native of Abuja, Nigeria, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Idoko majored in economics and has a minor in African American studies. During her time at UWO, she served as president of the African American Studies Club, vice president of the Economics Student Association and was a member of the Black Student Union, International Students Association and Divine Voices of the Valley Gospel Choir.

William Morrison, assistant professor in the finance department within the College of Business, teaches classes for both undergraduate and graduate level programs and is the director of the Student Managed Endowment Fund, known as SMEF. The SMEF program allows students to select investments and oversee a portfolio of more than $1 million. Morrison serves as faculty adviser for the Finance Club and the CFA Institute Research Challenge competition.

The ceremony will be livestreamed for those who are not able to attend. You can download the commence program here.

The graduates will join more than 110,000 in the UWO alumni family.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Kelly Hueckman/ Advance-Titan - (Left) Buxton looks over emails in her office. (Right) Buxton wears a bracelet that says 1908, the year Alpha Kappa Alpha was established. Buxton was a member as an undergrad, and wears the bracelet to remind herself of her involvement on campus.
Advocating community on campus
Calling all crime junkies!
Calling all crime junkies!
Haylea Van De Yacht / Advance-Titan - Debbie Gray Patton has worked at UWO for 27 years in USP, the Dean of Students office and as a hall director. Her love of UWO is evident through spiritwear, posters and photos at her desk.
What will those leaving do next?
Courtesy of Heidi Nicholls - Students from Heidi Nicholls’ Ethnographic Methods class serve as student researchers for the Inclusive Excellence and Sense of Belonging Research Project. Various tasks they perform include developing interview questions, analyzing focus groups, writing field notes and drafting research papers from findings.
Doing right by students
Courtesy of Reeve Marketing - Oshkosh 94 member Sheila Knox speaks alongside a panel of other members about Black Thursday’s impact on UWO.
POV: The Oshkosh '94
Jessica Duch / Advance-Titan
‘It all started with a pair of underwear’ 
More in Online Extra
Nutcracker in the Castle: The perfect escape from reality
6 tips to shop online safely
6 tips to shop online safely
Wisconsin deer license sales, harvests down slightly in opening weekend
Music Department announces December events
AMP embraces many facets of journalism with more inclusive name
AMP embraces many facets of journalism with more inclusive name
Point of View: UW Oshkosh nursing students
More in Submitted News
Courtesy Pixabay
Be safe this Halloween
Farm-raised deer in Outagamie County diagnosed with chronic wasting disease
Road construction means craft brew party, Zooloween Boo move to Leach Amphitheater in 2023
Menominee Park road closed for reconstruction through mid-October
UWO receives $500,000+ to train water scientists
UWO receives $500,000+ to train water scientists
Courtesy of UW Oshkosh -- In September, UWOs College of Nursing will launch an inaugural class of the new bachelor of science in nursing to doctor of nursing practice (BSN-DNP) and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) emphasis.
UWO prepares for first class of psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner students

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest