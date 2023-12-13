UWO midyear commencement set for Dec. 16

About 700 University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students who will receive their diplomas at the midyear commencement on Dec. 16.

Families and friends are invited to the 10 a.m. ceremony at Kolf Sports Center, 785 High Ave., Oshkosh, where associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees will be awarded at the 59th midyear ceremony. Along with those finishing their academic programs this fall, midyear commencement also recognizes students who graduated at the end of the summer semester.

Graduation speakers include:

Ene “Priscilla” Idoko, a native of Abuja, Nigeria, is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Idoko majored in economics and has a minor in African American studies. During her time at UWO, she served as president of the African American Studies Club, vice president of the Economics Student Association and was a member of the Black Student Union, International Students Association and Divine Voices of the Valley Gospel Choir.

William Morrison, assistant professor in the finance department within the College of Business, teaches classes for both undergraduate and graduate level programs and is the director of the Student Managed Endowment Fund, known as SMEF. The SMEF program allows students to select investments and oversee a portfolio of more than $1 million. Morrison serves as faculty adviser for the Finance Club and the CFA Institute Research Challenge competition.

The ceremony will be livestreamed for those who are not able to attend. You can download the commence program here.

The graduates will join more than 110,000 in the UWO alumni family.