Be safe this Halloween

The Oshkosh Police Department is working with community partners to ensure everyone has a safe Halloween.

Trick or treating will take place in Oshkosh on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The Oshkosh Police Department will have additional officers patrolling during this period.

Safety tips for trick or treating:

•Turn on headlights early to spot kids from further away.

•Dress to impress…..safely. Make sure costumes and candy bags or pails are reflective. Costumes shouldn’t drag too far on the ground to avoid tripping, and masks, hats, and shoes should be well-fitting.

•Watch for kids. If you plan to be driving during trick-or-treat hours, watch for children walking on roadways, medians,and curbs. Be sure to enter and exit driveways carefully

•Stay on the path. Don’t stray from the well-marked routes to get to the candy. Always use the sidewalk, and do not cut across yards or use alleys. Wherever possible, cross the road at a crosswalk.

•When in doubt, throw the candy out. Avoid candy that has loose wrappings, is completely unwrapped or has puncture holes.