Spotlight
Oshkosh Area Humane Society holds free community Easter event on March 30

Submitted news
March 24, 2024
Oshkosh Area Humane Society holds free community Easter event on March 30

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) is holding a free community event, Easter EggVenture, on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the shelter building,  1925 Shelter Court in Oshkosh.
This family-fun event will allow guests to get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny, and enjoy an egg hunt and kids’ games with prizes. They can also visit educational stations for children where they can learn about how to properly care for real pet rabbits—including appropriate housing, nutrition, veterinary care, microchipping, how to correctly introduce them to other pets, and more.

Children will also be able to “adopt” a “pre-loved” stuffed bunny to take home with them for a donation of any amount: each secondhand bunny was “rescued” from a thrift store, lovingly washed and sanitized, and given any additional care needed, such as sewing on a missing button or adding stuffing. Adopting a pre-loved stuffed bunny will teach children about how real homeless pets are rescued, cared for, and nursed back to health if needed, then adopted into loving homes.

Event attendees can reserve their free entry tickets for one of four time slots: 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. Spreading out guest arrival times will allow everyone to have plenty of time to hunt for eggs, play games, learn about bunnies and get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny. Guests may reserve their free tickets at www.givebutter.com/eggventure.

OAHS’s takes in, cares for and adopts out 50-60 rabbits annually. Bunnies are a wonderful companion animal for families to adopt; they make excellent pets because they are super social and become very loyal to their owners, they are very clean and can easily be litter trained once they’re spayed/neutered, they’re quiet, and they can be trained to do tricks.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3738770196345663.
