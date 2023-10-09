Road construction means craft brew party, Zooloween Boo move to Leach Amphitheater in 2023

The Oshkosh Parks Department will be moving two special events to the Leach Amphitheater, 303 Ceape Ave., due to ongoing road construction taking place in Menominee Park.

Brews at the Leach is a Halloween craft brew party on Oct. 20. Conscious Pilot will be rocking the stage. The event features local craft beers, food trucks and live music. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded.

Brews at the Leach starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Oct, 20. Admission is free.

The following day, from 11a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 21, Zooloween Boo will be held at the Leach. Bring the kids to trick-or-treat as community volunteers and businesses will line the Leach Amphitheater with treat stations and games. Families can expect costume contests, games, food trucks and family entertainment.

The Oshkosh Parks Department recommends that people purchase Zooloween Boo tickets in advance at the Oshkosh Parks Department office, 805 Witzel Ave., or online at https://tinyurl.com/bdezxk2z. On the event day, tickets will also be available at the gate.

Zooloween Boo ticket prices are $5 for those 13 and older, $3 for children ages 2-12 and free for infants 1 year old or younger.