Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO volleyball advances to Sweet 16

Submitted News
November 18, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Izzy+Coon+serves+the+ball+in+UWOs+win+Nov.+17.+Coon+recorded+11+assists+and+six+services+aces+in+the+Titans+sweep+of+Gustavus+Adolphus+in+the+second+round+of+the+NCAA+Tournament.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Izzy Coon serves the ball in UWO’s win Nov. 17. Coon recorded 11 assists and six services aces in the Titans’ sweep of Gustavus Adolphus in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball swept Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 17, advancing to the third round for the first time since 2009.

The Titans have made it to the third round nine times in program history and own a 5-1 all-time record at the level of the tournament.

UWO led Gustavus in all categories; 40-27 in kills, .241 to .059 in hitting percentage, 38-21 in assists, 13-1 in service aces, 63-54 in digs and eight to seven in blocks.

For the second night in a row, Sami Perlberg led Oshkosh in kills, hitting 16 kills on 36 attempts for a .389 kill percentage. Kalli Mau recorded 19 assists and 15 digs, while fellow passer Izzy Coon registered 11 and added a career-best six service aces.

Oshkosh took the first set by storm, scoring four-straight points on two kills from Perlberg, an ace from Abby Fregien and a kill by Riley Kindt. The Titans followed a Gustie point with a 7-0 run and later added a five-point spurt to gain a very comfortable lead. Perlberg set up the set point with a kill and Kindt brought the set to a close by blocking an attack from Gustavus.

The Gusties were not down for the count, fighting throughout the second set to keep the Titans on their toes. Neither team pulled more than two points away from the other until Gustavus scored three to take a 16-14 lead. Oshkosh tied the match up on kills from Kindt and Olivia Breunig, however the set stayed close and was tied as late as 23-23 before Kindt took the second set with two straight kills.

The third set was close until Emmy Wizceb started a 7-0 run that included three consecutive Amelia Hust service aces and two straight Perlberg kills. Gustavus scored three more points before a nine point run ended the set and match. Coon served the final eight points and earned the final point with her sixth service ace of the night.

The Titans return to action at the Kolf Sports Center on Nov. 18, to face the University of La Verne (California). The Leopards (25-4), who were at at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament this year, beat Otterbein University (Ohio) 3-1 on Thursday (Nov. 16) and defeated East Texas Baptist University in five sets on Nov. 17.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Sami Perlberg serves the ball in Oshkoshs win over Greenville University Nov. 16 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO volleyball advances to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Courtesy of UWO Flickr / An empty classroom and open area on the Fond du Lac access campus. Low enrollment, accompanied with decreased state funding, has led to cuts across nearly all of the UW System campuses. The Fond du Lac campus’ enrollment this semester is 238 students.
Fond du Lac access campus set to close in June 2024
Graphic Illustration by Josh Lehner
Staff layoffs stun campus
Nolan Swenson / Advance-Titan -- A UWO student was found dead inside of Stewart Hall early Friday morning.
UWO student dies in Stewart Hall
Josh Lehner / Advance-Titan - A group of students, staff, faculty and community members chant slogans in front of Sage Hall during Tuesdays walkout protest. The protest, which began at the Culver Family Welcome Center, worked its way to Sage Hall before ending in front of Polk Library.
‘Chop from the top!’
UWO faculty senators vote in favor of officially supporting an outline of requests for Chancellor Leavitt and Provost Martini.
Faculty Senate endorses list of expectations addressed to chancellor, provost
More in Sports
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- The UWO volleyball team celebrates after defeating Alverno College in a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Four Titans named to All-Region Team
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer dives into the endzone against UW-River Falls in the final game of the 2023 season.
UWO football has 12 named to All-WIAC list
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Andrew Schad pinned Jaydon Sheppard in the Titans 49-6 loss to UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO wrestling falls to Blugolds
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO’s Jaclyn Dutkiewicz sets up her teammates for a spike against Alverno College on Oct. 31 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO volleyball falls in WIAC Tournament
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWOs Will Mahoney drives to the basket in Oshkoshs 88-58 win over Illinois Tech at the Kolf Sports Center.
Men's basketball beats Illinois Tech in season opener
Courtesy of UWO Athletics --UWOs Cameron Cullen runs at the NCAA Division III North Regional meet hosted by UW-Eau Claire.
Two Titan runners qualify for national meet

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest