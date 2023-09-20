Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Golf places 12th in Division III Classic

Owen Larsen, Staff Writer
September 20, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWOs+Taryn+Endres+shot+an+80+and+89+over+the+two-day+Division+III+Classic+that+took+place+Sept.+16-17.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Taryn Endres shot an 80 and 89 over the two-day Division III Classic that took place Sept. 16-17.

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team traveled to Hastings, Minnesota, on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 where they placed 12th of 16 teams in the Division III Classic, shooting 682 strokes during the two-round event.

After shooting 715 strokes last weekend in the UW-Eau Claire Georgianni Blugold Invitational, UWO improved their final total by 33 strokes.

The Titans returned all five players who competed last weekend in Eau Claire and added sophomore Kylie Herrin for this weekend’s competition.

Junior Sydney Bornhorst continued to build off her improvements from last week and once again set her single-round best at UWO with a score of 86 on the first day of the tournament. Bornhorst followed with a 95 on the second day, giving her a score of 181 for the entire weekend.

Sophomore Taryn Endres tied her UWO career-best single round score on the first day of the event, shooting an 80. The last time Endres shot an 80 for UWO was also at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings one year ago at the 2022 Division III Classic.

All of the work on all aspects of the game throughout the summer and practices just seemed to click into place on Saturday (Sept. 16) for a really good round of golf,” Endres said. 

Endres finished her weekend shooting an 89, leaving her with a score of 169 for the entire invite. Her overall score was tied for 47th out of 104 golfers and tied for the best score for UWO.

Tying Endres for the best UWO score of the weekend was Herrin, who made her season debut. Herrin crushed her previous UWO career-best single round score of 92 with a score of 86 on the first day of the tournament and an 83 on the next day.

Other notable performances this weekend include junior Josie Hofer who shot a 172 and senior Alyssa Dreher who shot a 170 for the weekend. These scores placed the two in 54th and 59th place overall, respectively, on the weekend.

“We are headed in the right direction,” Endres said. “I think we have to keep putting in the work and eventually we will find our rhythm.”

Head coach Tyler Cassmeyer was not able to attend this weekend’s invite as he was married on Sept. 16.

The Titans will resume action next weekend on Sept. 23 and 24 in the UW-La Crosse Fall Invitational at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Molly Jackson dribbles the ball in a game earlier this season. Jackson scored the Titans lone goal in the 73rd minute against Carthage.
UWO soccer draws with Carthage
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO Athletic Department announced Sept. 19 that all UW Oshkosh home athletic events will be cash only until further notice.
Titan Athletic Events to be Cash Only
Courtesy of Jim Lund -- The Titans fell to UW-La Crosse on the road 9-0 Sept. 16.
UWL tennis cruises past Titans
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkoshs Izzy Coon sets a ball in a match earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center. Coon set a career-high with 32 assists against Northwestern.
UWO volleyball keeps perfect record intact
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO senior Amelia Hust joined the 1,000 digs club in the Titans win over Transylvania University Sept. 15.
Hust joins 1,000 Digs Club in UWO win over Pioneers
Photo: Advance-Titan — The Day by Day Shelter is located at 420 Ceape Ave. In Oshkosh.
Tickets on sale for new Day by Day Shelter fundraiser
More in Sports
Courtesy of Michael Sudhalter -- Oshkoshs Tijs Santiago intercepts the ball on just the sixth play of the game against ETBU Sept. 16.
Titans rebound with win over ETBU
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Gabby Born recorded a goal and an assist in the 4-0 win over Olivet on Sept. 10 at Titan Stadium.
UWO soccer earns first win of season
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Jameson Gregory blanked her opponent in the No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0.
UWO tennis conquers Vikings
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh’s outside hitter Sami Perlberg spikes the ball over two Ohio Northern defenders Sept. 8.
Titans remain undefeated to start the year
Courtesy of Amelia Hust -- Oshkosh’s senior defensive specialist Amelia Hust sets the ball to a teammate during a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Titan seniors make impact on court
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Ava Downie led the Titans with 176 strokes in the two-day Georgianni Inviational.
UWO golf tees off season under new coach
More in Uncategorized
UWO tennis begins season at Whitewater
Courtesy of Wikimedia - By manipulating district lines, parties can gain voting advantages in a state. Protasiewicz, who won her Wisconsin Supreme Court seat on April 4, said that she’s in favor of reexamining district maps.
What about gerrymandering?
Courtesy of UWO athletics -- Head women’s golf coach Jeremiah Hoffmann plans to give the UW Oshkosh athletics department $3.5 million for the construction of a mini golf course.
Golf coach gives $3.5 million for campus mini golf course
Financial Corner: Making the most of digital payments
Courtesy of Vasha Hunt --Jonathan Wilburn competes in the triple jump, earning a program record 15.56 meters at nationals.
Titans earn nine All-America honors
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The UWO gymnastics team celebrates their first-place finish.
UWO gymnastics team wins WIAC championship

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest