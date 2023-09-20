Golf places 12th in Division III Classic

Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Taryn Endres shot an 80 and 89 over the two-day Division III Classic that took place Sept. 16-17.

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team traveled to Hastings, Minnesota, on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 where they placed 12th of 16 teams in the Division III Classic, shooting 682 strokes during the two-round event.

After shooting 715 strokes last weekend in the UW-Eau Claire Georgianni Blugold Invitational, UWO improved their final total by 33 strokes.

The Titans returned all five players who competed last weekend in Eau Claire and added sophomore Kylie Herrin for this weekend’s competition.

Junior Sydney Bornhorst continued to build off her improvements from last week and once again set her single-round best at UWO with a score of 86 on the first day of the tournament. Bornhorst followed with a 95 on the second day, giving her a score of 181 for the entire weekend.

Sophomore Taryn Endres tied her UWO career-best single round score on the first day of the event, shooting an 80. The last time Endres shot an 80 for UWO was also at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings one year ago at the 2022 Division III Classic.

“All of the work on all aspects of the game throughout the summer and practices just seemed to click into place on Saturday (Sept. 16) for a really good round of golf,” Endres said.

Endres finished her weekend shooting an 89, leaving her with a score of 169 for the entire invite. Her overall score was tied for 47th out of 104 golfers and tied for the best score for UWO.

Tying Endres for the best UWO score of the weekend was Herrin, who made her season debut. Herrin crushed her previous UWO career-best single round score of 92 with a score of 86 on the first day of the tournament and an 83 on the next day.

Other notable performances this weekend include junior Josie Hofer who shot a 172 and senior Alyssa Dreher who shot a 170 for the weekend. These scores placed the two in 54th and 59th place overall, respectively, on the weekend.

“We are headed in the right direction,” Endres said. “I think we have to keep putting in the work and eventually we will find our rhythm.”

Head coach Tyler Cassmeyer was not able to attend this weekend’s invite as he was married on Sept. 16.

The Titans will resume action next weekend on Sept. 23 and 24 in the UW-La Crosse Fall Invitational at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek in Onalaska.