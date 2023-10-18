Swim falls to UWEC in season opening meet

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both took losses against UW-Eau Claire in their season opener on Oct. 14.

The men’s team lost 158-73, taking eight second-place and six third-places finishes during the meet.

Damen Seremet led the Titans with second-place finishes in both the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.86 and 100-yard breaststroke time of 1:04.22.

Titan Luke Giles placed in two events, taking second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:24.15 and third in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:05.68.

The women’s team lost by narrower margins of 148-86, with three first-place finishes throughout the meet and seven second-place finishers.

In diving, Abbi Priestely earned two first-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, scoring 244.85 and 258.75, respectively.

Another event winner was Francessa Schiro, who had a time of 54.46 in the 100-yard freestyle.

The next Titan swimming and diving event will be the annual Wisconsin Showcase Invite hosted by UW-Milwaukee at the Schroeder Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 21.