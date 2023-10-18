Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Swim falls to UWEC in season opening meet

Nolan Swenson, Co-Sports Editor
October 18, 2023
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Damen+Seremet+led+Oshkosh+with+two+second-place+finishes+in+the+50-yard+freestyle+%2822.86%29+and+100-yard+breaststroke+%281%3A04.22%29+events.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Damen Seremet led Oshkosh with two second-place finishes in the 50-yard freestyle (22.86) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.22) events.

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both took losses against UW-Eau Claire in their season opener on Oct. 14.

The men’s team lost 158-73, taking eight second-place and six third-places finishes during the meet. 

Damen Seremet led the Titans with second-place finishes in both the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.86 and 100-yard breaststroke time of 1:04.22.

Titan Luke Giles placed in two events, taking second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:24.15 and third in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:05.68.

The women’s team lost by narrower margins of 148-86, with three first-place finishes throughout the meet and seven second-place finishers.

In diving, Abbi Priestely earned two first-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives, scoring 244.85 and 258.75, respectively.

Another event winner was Francessa Schiro, who had a time of 54.46 in the 100-yard freestyle.

The next Titan swimming and diving event will be the annual Wisconsin Showcase Invite hosted by UW-Milwaukee at the Schroeder Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 21.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Online Extra
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- Olivia Pethan volleys the ball in a home match earlier this season. Pethan picked up wins in both the No. 1 doubles and singles in UWOs sweep over UW-Stout Oct. 15.
UWO tennis finishes regular season 4th in WIAC
Photo: Courtesy of David A. Neese — From left, Rose Guelig, Julia Ragalie, Emma Romeo Moyer and Eva Thelen-Dunphy star in Lizzie at the Fond du Lac access campus Oct. 20-22.
Fond du Lac campus to present Lizzie Borden play Oct. 20-22
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWOs Izzy Coon serves the ball in a match against UW-Eau Claire at the Kolf Sports Center Oct. 11.
Titans extend win streak to 22 games with win over UWEC
Farm-raised deer in Outagamie County diagnosed with chronic wasting disease
Road construction means craft brew party, Zooloween Boo move to Leach Amphitheater in 2023
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO Athletic Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members Oct. 1 at the Culver Family Welcome Center. Front Row (L-R): Kerrie (Main) Washburn, Natalie DeMichei, Ann Marie (Fink) Caruso, Holly (Ozanich) Cappelle, Jen Young Back Row (L-R): Jim Gasper (Mike Gasper inductee), Nata Wara, David Christman, Chris Hansman, Derek Kasten
UWO Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 10
More in Sports
Courtesy of Arrowhead Union High School -- Legendary high school football coach Tom Taraska led the Arrowhead football program for 29 years.
UWO Hall of Famer Tom Taraska dies
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh defensive lineman Jacob Mandella sacks the UWEC quarterback in UWO’s 35-7 win Oct. 14 at Titan Stadium.
UWO football defeats Eau Claire 35-7 at home
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Cyna Madigan ran the Augustana College Interregional in 23:05 for 53rd on Oct. 14.
UWO men's and women's cross-country places 12th at Augustana
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO goalkeeper Emma Sauriol blocks a shot on goal in a game earlier this year at Titan Stadium.
UWO soccer falls on the road in Eau Claire
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO setter Izzy Coon bumps the ball over the net in Oshkoshs 3-1 win over UW-Eau Claire Oct. 11 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO volleyball's win streak reaches 26
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO women’s cross-country team managed to place third out of seven teams at the Lawrence University Gene Davis Invitational.
UWO cross-country runs at Lawrence University Gene Davis Invitational
More in Uncategorized
Club Spotlight: AI & Data Analytics Club
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Taryn Endres shot an 80 and 89 over the two-day Division III Classic that took place Sept. 16-17.
Golf places 12th in Division III Classic
UWO tennis begins season at Whitewater
Courtesy of Wikimedia - By manipulating district lines, parties can gain voting advantages in a state. Protasiewicz, who won her Wisconsin Supreme Court seat on April 4, said that she’s in favor of reexamining district maps.
What about gerrymandering?
Courtesy of UWO athletics -- Head women’s golf coach Jeremiah Hoffmann plans to give the UW Oshkosh athletics department $3.5 million for the construction of a mini golf course.
Golf coach gives $3.5 million for campus mini golf course
Financial Corner: Making the most of digital payments

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest