Spotlight
UWO student dies in Stewart Hall

Jacob Link, Co-Sports Editor
October 6, 2023
Nolan+Swenson+%2F+Advance-Titan+--+A+UWO+student+was+found+dead+inside+of+Stewart+Hall+early+Friday+morning.
Nolan Swenson / Advance-Titan — A UWO student was found dead inside of Stewart Hall early Friday morning.

UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt announced Oct. 6 that a student died in Stewart Hall after being found unresponsive early Friday morning.

In a letter to students, Leavitt wrote that UW Oshkosh Police Department officers conducted a welfare check in Stewart Hall and found the student unresponsive after multiple attempts to communicate with the individual.

UWOPD reported that foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to campus safety. The university is not releasing the name of the individual at this time.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Leavitt said that the university recognizes that this news may be distressing for students and may evoke a range of different emotions.

“We understand this is a deeply painful and difficult time for our university community, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the student’s family and friends,” Leavitt said in an email to students. “Grieving is a personal process, and it is important we support each other during this time of sorrow.”

Students can contact counseling services to help cope with the news and any related emotional challenges by visiting the Counseling Center at suite 240 inside the Student Success Center at 750 Elmwood Ave or by calling (920)-424-2061. Faculty and staff members can contact Dempsey Hall to receive support through the Employee Assistance Program. Community members who may be affected by this news can contact the Winnebago County Crisis Mental Health line at (920)-233-7707. 

Leavitt said he wants to remind people they are not alone and encourages the campus community to reach out for support if needed.

“I encourage you to take advantage of these resources and to lean on each other for support during this challenging time,” Leavitt said. “Grief affects each of us differently, and it is important to respect and support one another as we navigate this loss.”
