Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

‘America’s Best Restaurants’ to feature The Chalice

Kelly Hueckman, Managing Editor
October 19, 2023
Kelly+Hueckman+%2F+Advance-Titan+%E2%80%94Owner+Joe+Ambrose%E2%80%99s+family+dines+at+The+Chalice+while+%E2%80%9CAmerica%E2%80%99s+Best+Restaurants%E2%80%9D+films+on+Tuesday.+
Kelly Hueckman / Advance-Titan —Owner Joe Ambrose’s family dines at The Chalice while “America’s Best Restaurants” films on Tuesday.

One of Oshkosh’s most iconic restaurants, The Chalice, will be featured on an upcoming episode of “America’s Best Restaurants” after being filmed on Tuesday.

“We obviously hope to gain recognition around the area,” owner Joe Ambrose said. “This place has always been well-known around Oshkosh, but there’s still new people every week, every day that come in who don’t know about us.”

Ambrose, an Oshkosh native and UWO alumnus, started working at The Chalice when he was 15. Now, he’s been the owner for over three years.

He said he worked through-out high school and college, and though he explored other career options, he always came back.

“I went through high school and college working here and then when I got done with college I tried things with my degree, but I always kept time here,” he said. “From there, with jobs that didn’t work out I always had this as a backup plan. I never thought I could be the owner.”

Just because Ambrose had the experience at The Chalice doesn’t mean that taking over was smooth sailing, though.

As Ambrose assumed his new role as owner, COVID-19 hit restaurants in a way no one had experienced before.

“I took over about six weeks before COVID shut everything down, so that was a big learning experience for me,” he said “I mean, I was closed and I didn’t know what to do.”

However, people’s time away from The Chalice left them wanting it even more; business was exceptional after social distancing laws were lifted,  Ambrose said.

“We opened back up from COVID, and it just boomed from there,” he said.

Ambrose said it’s The Chalice’s welcoming environment, iconic menu and friendly staff that keeps customers coming.

“We try to keep the roots the same as from back in 1977; a lot of the things that were on the menu back then are still on the menu now,” he said. “We pride ourselves on good service, good food and a good drink and a nice, warm, cozy atmosphere.

What truly sets the restaurant apart from others in the area is that not a single deep fryer is found at The Chalice.

“One thing that really stands out to people is that we don’t have deep fryers,” Ambrose said. “We make mostly everything from scratch.”

Instead of being dunked in grease, all of the food at The Chalice is grilled to order.

“All of our food comes off of a six-foot flat top grill,” Ambrose said. “That’s kind of the thing that stands out the most, because it’s not greasy deep fried food.”

Cindy Smitz, who dines at The Chalice every Wednesday with her mother, said Ambrose has created a space customers keep wanting to come back to.

“It always had the same charm, but since he took over, the friendliness and the service are phenomenal, and the drink specials and food specials are all fabulous,” she said.

Smitz said that although there are many guests rotating through The Chalice, she’s always treated kindly.

“It’s kind of like ‘Cheers,’ where everyone knows your name,” she said. “You come in and they say ‘Hello, ladies!’ and whisk you away to sit down at the table. We don’t even order (our drinks). They just bring it to us; they just know.”

Jackie McDorman, who was serving Smitz, said working at The Chalice is equally as enjoyable.

“It’s fun,” she said. “It’s the Camelot of restaurants to work at.”

Jackie Challice, a guest who is coined as “The Chalice’s first customer,” said she has been dining at the restaurant for 46 years.

As for what kept her coming back?

“The people,” she said. Challice said that although The Chalice is well-known in Oshkosh, having the restaurant featured on “America’s Best Restaurants” could help bring in business from other areas.

“The whole town knows about it, but being on the show, you might get people from out of town,” she said.

Ambrose said reaching people who have never heard of The Chalice before is his biggest hope for the “America’s Best Restaurants” episode.

The air date for the “America’s Best Restaurants” feature on The Chalice will be announced on the “America’s Best Restaurants” Facebook page and on their website at americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/wisconsin/chalice.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Courtesy of Lori Palmeri — Mee Yang (left center) and Lee Yang (right center) hold their 2023-24 Hometown Hero awards. The Yangs were recognized by Wisconsin representatives Michael Schraa (back left) and Lori Palmeri (far right).
Oshkosh residents named Hometown Heroes
Eli Yonder / Advance-Titan - Pub Crawl, like Oktoberfest in La Crosse and Mifflin in Madison, draws students from all of the Universities of Wisconsin for a weekend of debaucherous fun. Eli Yonder took all unattributed photos in this slideshow.
UWO’s semiannual Pub Crawl
Courtesy of UWO Flickr / An empty classroom and open area on the Fond du Lac access campus. Low enrollment, accompanied with decreased state funding, has led to cuts across nearly all of the UW System campuses. The Fond du Lac campus’ enrollment this semester is 238 students.
Fond du Lac access campus set to close in June 2024
Graphic Illustration by Josh Lehner
Staff layoffs stun campus
Martin Rudd
Assistant chancellor for access campuses dies
Farm-raised deer in Outagamie County diagnosed with chronic wasting disease
More in Top Stories
Mattie Beck / Advance-Titan - According to an article in Variety, Swift’s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs v.s. Chicago Bears game on Sept. 24 raised the audience of the game to 24.3 million viewers and was the most-watched telecast of the week.
Is Taylor Swift ruining football?
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO setter Izzy Coon bumps the ball over the net in Oshkoshs 3-1 win over UW-Eau Claire Oct. 11 at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO volleyball's win streak reaches 26
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWOs Izzy Coon serves the ball in a match against UW-Eau Claire at the Kolf Sports Center Oct. 11.
Titans extend win streak to 22 games with win over UWEC
Kelly Hueckman / The Advance-Titan - Maya Carpenter takes a sledgehammer to a scale as part of the Women Advocacy Counsels right against beauty standards.
Students smash body norms
Anya Kelley / The Advance-Titan - The UWO community has many concerns and questions following the announcement of UWO’s $18 million budget deficit. The university has released various documents and letters from upper administration in response, but questions still linger.
How will UWO rebuild trust?
Willem Flaugher / Advance-Titan — A scene from the last Pub Crawl as UWO students participate in yard games.
It’s that time of year: the semiannual crawl

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest