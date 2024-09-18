UWO raises over $100,000 in donations

UW Oshkosh raised $105,674 from alumni and university friends during this year’s Sept. 12 Titans Day of Giving campaign, surpassing their $100,000 donation goal.

The Titans Day of Giving is an annual virtual fundraising campaign aimed at encouraging alumni and patrons to donate to particular academic, athletic and campus initiatives. It’s held on Sept. 12 to commemorate the anniversary of the university’s first day of classes in 1871.

“It is incredible to see the ways donors supported UWO,” Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said. “Donors gave to colleges, specific academic majors, athletic programs, student experiences and an array of scholarships. They challenged us to match their gifts, and people responded.”

Last year’s campaign raised $31,273 of its $100,000 goal, though it only accepted donations for one day. 2024’s campaign ran through Sept. 16.

$11,332 was donated for scholarships and the UW Oshkosh Fund, which provides support for scholarships, received $1,585. The Titan Thunder marching band received $13,088.

As for specific colleges, the College of Business received $21,898, the College of Letters and Science received $14,772, the College of Nursing received $8,095 and the College of Education and Human Services $1,625, which will be used to update aging equipment. $2,845 was donated to the Honors College.



$4,301 was donated to Model UN. The Radio-TV-Film department received $2,525, Project Success $1,265 and the music industry — which, according to their donation campaign, “educates students to be forward-thinking content creators within the modern landscape of the multibillion-dollar global music and sound industry” — $1,265.

According to the UWO Athletic Department, it received $23,358 for department operating expenses, $6,350 was donated to men’s basketball to fund the team’s May 2026 trip to Greece, $3,050 to cross country and $1,450 to softball for various expenses and $1050 to football for equipment and facility updates.

Women’s golf received $50, $2,090 was donated to women’s soccer, $2,475 to swimming and diving, $1,203 to women’s tennis, $280 to men’s wrestling, and $350 to men’s volleyball. There were also seven donation matches.

“The Day of Giving has historically been the athletics department’s largest fundraising effort,” Assistant Director of Athletics Darryl Sims said. “We are extremely grateful for every donation from Titan alumni and friends of the department which contribute significantly to the continued success of our athletics programs.”