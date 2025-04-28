Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

UAW Local 291 remains on strike in Oshkosh

Anya Kelley, Editor-in-Chief
April 28, 2025
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan — Members of the UAW Local 291 strike against Cummins in Oshkosh.

Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 291 line High Avenue in front of the cream colored brick Cummins factory holding signs declaring “UAW on strike” for unfair labor practices. 

The strikers, bundled up to beat the spring cold snap, mill up and down the road waving at passing cars and cheering when someone honks their horn. The wind whips through the bushes lining the building. 

“Dressed up a little bit better today,” one striker said to another. “I’ve got long johns and a T-shirt underneath.” 

Someone’s brought a speaker and is playing classic rock, another person dozes off in a red lawn chair still holding their sign. 

As of April 19, the UAW Local 291 chapter had been on strike for one month after Cummins failed to offer the union a contract that addressed workers needs: fair wages, affordable health care and job security. 

Doug Golla has been working at this factory for 30 years. Now, he stands on the picket line in a gray winter jacket and a black beanie, striking for the first time since 2017. 

“They want to fill the place with temp workers,” he said. “They want accumulated vacations, things like that. They want to add that to a company policy rather than have it in a labor book.”

Cummins earned over $13 billion in profits over the past three years, yet Golla said that the raises at this facility have stalled and now they sit “anywhere from $4 to $8 an hour under the average in the area.” 

“We’ve unfortunately had a lot of years of rough times in this plant,” Golla said. 

The factory at 1005 High Ave. has been there since 1898 when E.B. Hayes Machine Co. opened up shop. The factory that the strikers stand in front of now was built in 1920. 

“I’ve been through eight different owners and probably 10 or 11 [union] contracts,” Golla said.

At the end of each contract, companies are required to meet with their union representatives to renegotiate. Golla said that past companies started negotiations months in advance, but Cummins delayed the meeting until the day before the contract was up. 

“They want unlimited temps, they want unlimited overtime – daily and Saturdays,” Golla said. “Really, really radical, you know?” 

Across the street from the Cummins factory sits the UAW Local 291 union hall. The brick building was built in 1971 and the interior looks the same as it did back then. 

Ryan Compton, president of the UAW Local 291, sits behind a heavy metal desk in a wood panelled office. The walls are lined with metal filing cabinets brimming with years of paperwork, and cardboard boxes of papers and manila envelopes cover the floor. 

“[They] never say they’re stalling, but we’ve talked to other Cummins facilities and this seems to be their M.O.,” Compton said, a frown etched onto his face. “They like to drag it out, they like to frustrate people hoping that you just give up, just go back to working.” 

Cummins’ Director of External Communications, Melinda Koski, had a single response.

“We have been engaging in ongoing, good-faith negotiations with union representatives at our plant in Oshkosh,” Koski said. “We remain committed to exploring all available options to reach a mutually acceptable agreement while maintaining transparent communication with employees, customers, and stakeholders.”

Golla said that the strikers recently got a benefits raise from the UAW International Executive Board. In February the board unanimously voted to increase strike pay from $400 per week to $500 per week. But, people are still anxious to know what comes next. 

“I’m very frustrated,” Compton said. “Just for the simple fact that they want to get a done deal, but yet it seems like they want to do everything on their terms. I haven’t seen it go down like this in my 29 years.” 

The local community has offered its support for UAW Local 291. Cummins is located directly next to UW Oshkosh’s Sage Hall, and many students walk through the strikers on their way to and from class every day. 

“We’ve always made sure we tell the guys to treat the college kids with respect and the college kids have been awesome,” Compton said. 

The hardest part about this strike has been the duration, but one striker said that UAW Local 291 is ready to stay on strike for at least a year. In this Cummins facility, there is 100% union membership, so everyone is in the fight together. 

Back outside in the cold, Golla points over his shoulder to the facility. Cummins has been bussing in temp workers from Tennessee everyday to fill the labor gap. 

“They would rather spend all that money versus just coming to the table and let[ing] us get back to work,” Golla said. “That’s all we want, you know? They’re not having good times in there. They’re dropping axles, they’re not building good things.” 

“They’re the richest we’ve ever seen,” Golla said. “When I started here they were making $5 million a year and they were happy. Now, these people are making $13 billion or $14 billion after their taxes are paid and they’re not happy.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Courtesy of UWO Model UN -- The UW Oshkosh Model United Nations (MUN) team won another outstanding delegation award at this year's National Model United Nations conference in New York City. 
Model UN team wins another national award
Courtesy of TRIO -- UW Oshkosh’s TRIO students stand in front of the Wisconsin State Capitol building for a regional summit.
TRIO program attends regional summit
Courtesy of Mike McMahon -- The Outagamie County Administration Complex houses the count’s health department, which is preparing for possible cases of the measles due to a high volume of people in the area for the NFL draft.
Fox Valley prepares for cases of measles
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan -- The Oshkosh Fire Department sits outside of a burning house.
Burdick Street fire leaves one dead
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- Oblio's Lounge in downtown Oshkosh was partially closed after the shooting of a bartender on Thursday.
Bartender at Oblio's Lounge shot in neck
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- The UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha was bought by Winnebago County on Tuesday.
Winnebago County buys UWO Fox Cities property
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons -- The Tennessee Titans make a selection during the 2016 draft.
Who you should know ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft
Courtesy of Jennifer Zuberbier / UWO Athletics -- UWO’s Brett Gaynor pitches in his no-hitter against UW-River Falls April 17 at Alumni Stadium at Tiedemann Field.
Brett Gaynor throws no-hitter
Courtesy of Lilyann Ogden -- Andy Kristan, a UW-Stevens Point student, stands beside a felled tree.
UW students chopped down by budget cuts
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- Delaney Cienkus performs on the balance beam in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Cienkus wins D-III gymnast of the year
Josh Lehner / Advance-Titan -- UWO chancellor candidate Manohar Singh answers questions in front of a crowd of students, faculty and staff in Reeve during an April 8 open form.
Manohar Singh selected to be 12th chancellor of UWO
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan -- Seven-year-old Lydia Parrish and her mom Amber Parrish holding their signs at the Oshkosh protest.
Oshkosh, Appleton host 'Hands Off!' protests
About the Contributor
Anya Kelley
Anya Kelley, Editor-in-Chief
Anya Kelley is the Editor-in-Chief of the Advance-Titan. She is currently a senior in the AMP department, pursuing a major in Multimedia Journalism and a minor in Women and Gender Studies.    Kelley started as a staff writer her first semester at Oshkosh, and quickly moved to being the assistant news editor when she was a sophomore. From there, she honed her skills in writing, editing and layout before becoming the news editor.    Kelley has earned multiple first place awards at the state level and placed nationally as well.    After graduation in May, Kelley is planning to move to Washington D.C. to pursue a career in political reporting at the heart of the nation.