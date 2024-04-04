Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Spotlight
Crime corner

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
April 4, 2024

A Dodge County sheriff’s deputy arrested three people from Oshkosh during a traffic stop March 20 in Waupun after methamphetamine and fentanyl were found in a vehicle.

The deputy stopped the vehicle after the driver showed signs of driving impaired. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a K-9 was alerted to the odor of illicit drugs and subsequently  law enforcement found a significant amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Jane Glunz, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (>10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (>50 grams) and for their second offense of operating while under the influence.

Jeromy Mulvey, 49, was taken into custody for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (>10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (>50 grams) and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Shawn Lux, 48, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (>10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (>50 grams) and felony bail jumping.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3730.
